Matthew Dixon gazes at his flooded house during the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Vero Beach, Fla., on Thursday. On Friday, the FCC announced a six-month waiver to help Hurricane Milton survivors stay connected to phone and broadband service. The waiver of certain eligibility rules allows survivors to get discounted service. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission Friday announced a six-month waiver to assist people affected by Hurricane Milton stay connected to phone and broadband service. The waiver involves the federal Lifeline Program used by low-income consumers for discounts on broadband access service.

In a statement, FCC officials said, "The Federal Communications Commission today took quick action to assist people impacted by Hurricane Milton by providing discounted phone and broadband service through its Lifeline program and adjusted its requirements so any qualifying survivors of similar natural disasters can also access this support to stay connected."

The FCC temporarily waived some Lifeline eligibility rules for consumers getting federal disaster assistance. The agency did the same thing for Hurricane Helene.

The waiver providing discounted broadband and phone service support will last for six months.

The Lifeline Program gives low-income consumers discounts on broadband access service.

"Qualifying low- income consumers can receive an up to $9.25 monthly discount on Lifeline-supported broadband internet access service or an up to $5.25 monthly discount on Lifeline-supported voice service," the FCC's statement said.

Lifeline consumers on Tribal Lands who qualify can get up to a $34.25 monthly discount on service.

People who want to apply for the waiver can do it at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/.

The FCC approved similar waivers Oct. 2 for Helene. People getting disaster assistance are eligible.