Oct. 11, 2024 / 2:11 PM

CBP: Chocolate confiscated at Buffalo, N.Y., entry point contained magic mushrooms

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said Friday that Port of Buffalo CBP officers found multiple commercial shipments of psilocybin in chocolate bricks in the previous 30 days. Photo courtesy CBP
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said Friday that Port of Buffalo CBP officers found multiple commercial shipments of psilocybin in chocolate bricks in the previous 30 days. Photo courtesy CBP

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said Friday that Port of Buffalo CBP officers found multiple commercial shipments of psilocybin in chocolate bricks in the previous 30 days.

The "magic mushroom" hallucinogenic drug was manifested as "chocolate and other food preparations."

CBP said Friday a total of 15 seizures of psilocybin chocolate shipments weighing more than 20 pounds were seized throughout the past 30 days at the Peace Bridge warehouse in New York.

"Utilizing their training and experience, our CBP officers continue to intercept narcotic shipments," said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone in a statement. "All of our CBP employees work tirelessly each and every day to protect our country and communities from unregulated drugs that can become fatal to consumers."

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, "narcotics" "refers to opium, opium derivatives, and their semi-synthetic substitutes. A more current term for these drugs, with less uncertainty regarding its meaning, is "opioid."

Psilocybin is not a narcotic or opioid, but is a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance.

When people ingest psilocybin mushrooms, the "body converts it to another substance, psilocin," according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Psilocin attaches to and activates receptors, or binding sites, for the brain chemical serotonin and this is what causes "much of a person's subjective experience when they take the mushrooms," according to the NIDA.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted two breakthrough therapy designations for psilocybin in treatment resistant depression in 2018 and major depressive disorder in 2019, as well as for MDMA for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder in 2017."

A study published Sept. 13 by researchers at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of California-Berkeley found psilocybin could benefit more than 5 million Americans in treatment for depression.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported in February that police seizures of "magic mushrooms" have more than tripled in the past five years.

The seizures went from 498 pounds in 2017 to 1,861 pounds in 2022.

Cornel West campaign to appeal judge's decision barring him from Pa. ballot
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Cornel West campaign to appeal judge's decision barring him from Pa. ballot
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West attorney Matthew Haverstick, who has long represented the Republican Party, said Friday West will appeal a federal court decision that keeps him off Pennsylvania's ballot.
Labor Department orders CSX to pay 2 whistleblowers more than $450,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Department orders CSX to pay 2 whistleblowers more than $450,000
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Two CSX employees fired nearly seven years ago for raising safety issues on their jobs will get their positions back and be paid $453,510 after the Labor Dept. ruled the rail company violated the workers' rights.
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler in waters off Florida's Longboat Key
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler in waters off Florida's Longboat Key
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Thursday rescued a men found clinging to a cooler in the water off Florida's Longboat Key in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
Wholesale inflation flat in September, up 1.8% from a year ago and lower than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale inflation flat in September, up 1.8% from a year ago and lower than expected
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- In another sign of easing U.S. inflation, Producer Price Index September wholesale inflation was unchanged Friday, lower than the 0.1% expected by surveyed Dow economists. It rose 1.8% from September 2023.
Fisher-Price recalls 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fisher-Price recalls 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths
The Fisher-Price company is recalling more than 2 million of its Snuga infant swings, after the suffocation and deaths of five infants who went to sleep while in the swings.
Tesla shares fall in premarket trading after Cybercab introduction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla shares fall in premarket trading after Cybercab introduction
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Tesla shares tumbled in premarket trading Friday morning after investors took a lukewarm view of the debut of the company's new automated Cybercab concept vehicle the day before.
Barack Obama stumps for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Barack Obama stumps for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama was in Pittsburgh on Thursday, stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris, and in an impassioned speech said this election is not simply about policies but values.
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two dead, dozens attended to following chemical leak at Texas plant
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and more than two dozen others received medical treatment following a chemical leak at a PEMEX facility in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, officials and authorities said late Thursday.
High school school security supervisor sentenced for selling explosives
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
High school school security supervisor sentenced for selling explosives
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A former California high school campus security supervisor has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to engage in the manufacturing and dealing of explosive materials and for mailing explosive devices.
Atlantic City mayor, wife plead not guilty to child abuse charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Atlantic City mayor, wife plead not guilty to child abuse charges
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The mayor of New Jersey's gambling destination of Atlantic City and his wife pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
