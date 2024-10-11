Barack Obama stumps for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh

1 of 5 | Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris at The Fitzgerald Field House on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama was in Pittsburgh on Thursday, campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, and in an impassioned speech emphasized that this election is not simply about policies but values, as he characterized former President Donald Trump's projection of strength as fearmongering and bullying. Before a crowd of thousands at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House, Obama said the election to be held on Nov. 5 "is going to be tight." He noted that Americans have recently been through a lot -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to dealing with inflation -- and that it is understandable they want to "shake things up." Advertisement

Obama, who ran on the promise of hope and change before being elected to the White House in 2008, said he understands that impulse. However, he said what he can't comprehend is why those seeking change would turn to Trump as there is "absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself."

He said Trump sees power as a means to an end and is willing to sacrifice the American people to achieve his goals.

The former Democratic president pointed to this spring's bipartisan border bill, which Republicans initially voiced support for but failed after Trump opposed it.

Obama blamed Trump for killing it because the three-time Republican presidential nominee didn't want the problem of an overburdened border solved, preferring to use the chaos to score political points.

"We don't need a president who will make problems worse just to make his own political circumstances better," he said. "We need a president who actually cares about solving problems and making your life better, and that's what Kamala Harris will do."

He continued by lambasting Trump for making false claims about the administration of President Joe Biden in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida late last month, killing more than 200 people.

Obama said those lies have consequences.

"The idea of intentionally trying to deceive people in their most desperate and vulnerable moments and my question is: When did that become okay?" he asked.

"If your co-workers acted like that, they wouldn't be your coworkers very long. If you're in business and somebody you're doing business with just outright lies and manipulates, you stop doing business with them. Even if you had a family member who acted like that, you might still love them, but you tell them, 'You got a problem,' and you wouldn't put them in charge of anything."

"And yet, when Donald trump lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, when he calls POWs losers or fellow citizens vermin, people make excuses for it."

Obama said he has noticed this tendency to overlook Trump's undemocratic behavior, particularly among men who see Trump's bullying as a sign of strength.

"But I am here to tell you, that is not what real strength is," he said. "It never has been."

Real strength, according to Obama, is working hard without complaining, taking responsibility for one's actions and telling the truth even when it's inconvenient and helping those who are in need.

"That is what we should want for our daughters and for our sons," he said. "And that is what I want to see in the president of the United States of America."

During the speech, he argued that Trump is without policies, repeatedly stating he has only "concepts of a plan," referring a response Trump gave during his first, and probably only, debate with Harris about his vision for healthcare.

In contrast, Obama said Harris "is as prepared for the job as any nominee for president has ever been." He stressed that this election isn't simply about policies; it's also values and character.