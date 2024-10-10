Trending
Oct. 10, 2024 / 8:21 PM

1 dead, 12 trapped 1,000 feet down after elevator mishap at Colo. tourist mine

By Don Jacobson

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- One person has died and 12 others remained trapped 1,000 feet below the surface Thursday following an equipment malfunction at a mining tourism site near Colorado Springs, Colo., local authorities said.

The incident happened at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek, Colo., located in the Rocky Mountains about 35 miles west of Colorado Springs, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told reporters.

A "mechanical issue" disabled an elevator transporting tourists into the mine, he said, resulting in the death of one of the passengers.

Eleven others who also were aboard the car were rescued uninjured when mine operators succeeded in bringing it back up to the surface from the 500-foot level where the mishap occurred.

However, 12 other tourists who were already at the bottom of the mine 1,000 below the surface remained stranded, he said.

"They are safe at that level," Mikesell said, adding they have food, water and blankets available.

If the elevator can't be made to operate safely, the Colorado Springs Fire Department could try to bring the tourists up to the surface with ropes, he said.

"I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort," Colo. Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

"The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine. We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation," he said.

