Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 10, 2024 / 6:04 PM

TD Bank pleads guilty to money laundering, slapped with $1.8 billion penalty

By Don Jacobson
TD Bank, the 10th-largest U.S. bank, has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program will pay a $1.8 billion fine, prosecutors said Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TD Bank, the 10th-largest U.S. bank, has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program will pay a $1.8 billion fine, prosecutors said Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- TD Bank, the 10th largest bank in the United States, has agreed to pay penalties of more than $1.8 billion to settle charges of money laundering, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

TD Bank N.A., an American subsidiary of the Toronto-based TD Bank Group, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to fail to maintain an anti-money laundering program that complies with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and failing to file accurate Currency Transaction Reports, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

With the plea deal, TD Bank became the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first U.S. bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"By making its services convenient for criminals, TD Bank became one," he said in a statement. "TD Bank chose profits over compliance with the law -- a decision that is now costing the bank billions of dollars in penalties. Let me be clear: our investigation continues, and no individual involved in TD Bank's illegal conduct is off limits."

Related

The DOJ accused the bank knowing of the risks its lax oversight carried for exploitation by criminals but purposely did nothing about it in order to keep costs down, making it an "easy target" for the "bad guys."

Advertisement

Because it chose profits and convenience over following U.S. banking laws, TD Bank failed to monitor trillions of dollars of transactions, including those involving ACH transactions, checks, high-risk countries, and peer-to-peer transactions, thus allowing "hundreds of millions of dollars from money laundering networks to flow through the bank," including for international drug traffickers.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey said bank officials were "aware of these risks and failed to take steps to protect against them," including one instance in which a criminal network "dumped piles of cash on the bank's counters" while bribing employees with gift cards worth more than $57,000.

"We have taken full responsibility for the failures of our U.S. [anti-money laundering] program and are making the investments, changes and enhancements required to deliver on our commitments," TD Bank Group CEO Bharat Masrani said in an issued statement. "This is a difficult chapter in our bank's history. These failures took place on my watch as CEO and I apologize to all our stakeholders."

The company's chairman, Alan MacGibbon, acknowledged that money laundering "is a serious global threat, and our U.S. operation did not maintain an adequate AML program to thwart criminal activity."

Advertisement

The board of directors, he said, "has and continues to take action to address these failures and hold those responsible accountable. We have appointed new leaders across our U.S. operations, overhauled our U.S. AML team, and prioritized investments to drive the required changes."

Latest Headlines

2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
2 plead guilty in diverting $12M from U.S. Air Force contract
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Two businessmen have pleaded guilty to diverting $12 million dollars away from an Air Force contract to pay for personal and unrelated business expenses, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
After lashing Florida, Milton loses its hurricane strength over Atlantic
U.S. News // 5 days ago
After lashing Florida, Milton loses its hurricane strength over Atlantic
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- In the latest and last advisory on Milton, National Hurricane Center forecasters late Thursday said the storm's sustained winds have dropped below hurricane strength. All tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been
5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency workers and residents on Thursday started to assess damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars left by powerful Hurricane Milton less than 24 hours after it made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast.
'Eight or nine' pit bulls maul, kill New York man
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Eight or nine' pit bulls maul, kill New York man
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year old man from Schenectady, N.Y. was attacked and killed by multiple dogs in Albany, police announced Thursday. 
Consumer inflation rose 0.2% in September, more than analysts' expectations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Consumer inflation rose 0.2% in September, more than analysts' expectations
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Consumer prices saw their smallest annual hike in more than three years in September but spooked markets as the monthly increase was greater than analysts expected.
N.J. man pleads guilty to federal hate crime in damage of Islamic artifacts at Rutgers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. man pleads guilty to federal hate crime in damage of Islamic artifacts at Rutgers
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday that a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the April break-in and property destruction at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
Trial in University of Idaho student murders pushed to next summer in Boise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trial in University of Idaho student murders pushed to next summer in Boise
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger's murder trial in the deaths of four University of Idaho students was delayed to July 30, 2025.  Judge Steven Hippler's Wednesday scheduling order changed the previous June 2 start date.
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, the widow of slain presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and sister-in-law to former President John F. Kennedy, died on Thursday of complications from a stroke she suffered last week, her grandson Joe K
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based artificial intelligence firm Writer launched its new large language model AI tool Wednesday to compete with Anthropic, OpenAI and other providers of generative AI products.
First time unemployment benefit filers set 2024 record
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First time unemployment benefit filers set 2024 record
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose dramatically last week to their highest point in more than a year to a seasonally adjusted 258,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals recent bail ruling in 3rd attempt for release
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
IDF kills two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement