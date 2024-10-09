2.4M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall; fatalities reported

Dozens of homes in eastern Florida's Martin County were damaged, some severely, as Hurricane Milton came ashore the state's west coast Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Martin County Fire Rescue/ X

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota along Florida's west coast Wednesday night, knocking out power for more than 2 million people. Fatalities and injuries were reported. The storm came ashore near Siesta Key in Sarasota County at about 8:30 p.m. EDT as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Advertisement

As of 1 a.m. Thursday, more than 2.4 million customers in the Sunshine State were without power, according to Poweroutage.us.

The monstrous storm is wreaking havoc as it crosses over the peninsula and is expected, despite weakening, to exit into the Atlantic still boasting hurricane intensity.

Multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the state, with St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson confirming to local media "multiple fatalities" after a tornado tore through the Spanish Lakes Country Club senior community.

Deputies are going door to door, he said, checking on residents.

"They are listening for life," he said. "This is a weather event like none other."

On Facebook, Pearson said in a recorded statement that a tornado had destroyed a 10,000-square-foot red iron building at the sheriff's office that shelters their patrol cars.

In Palm Beach County, the local fire rescue department said in a statement that 911 calls started to come in just before 5 p.m. following multiple reports of tornadoes.

Firefighters transported five people, including three suffering from trauma injuries, to hospitals where there were multiple walk-in patients with minor injuries.

Officials in Martin County, located on the eastern coast of Florida between Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, said dozens of homes have been damaged, some severely, and a number of both minor and serious injuries have been reported.

In St. Petersburg, located near Tampa on the western coast, officials said in a statement that its fire rescue department was responding to two "critical incidents," one being a collapsed crane at a construction site and the other being damage to the roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tamp Bay Rays of the MLB play.

Both incidents are located in downtown St. Petersburg.

Images and video of the stadium published online show large segments of its roof missing, with pieces flapping in the wind.

No injuries have been reported in either incident, officials said.

The city also experienced a water main break that forced officials to shut off potable water service citywide. A boil water notice has been put into effect.

The White House said in a late Wednesday statement that President Joe Biden, who canceled trips abroad because of the storm, has been briefed on the initial impacts of Milton by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.