Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96

Ethel Kennedy arrives for the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights' Ripple of Hope Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York on November 18, 2009. She died on Thursday. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, the widow of slain presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and sister-in-law to former President John F. Kennedy, died on Thursday of complications from a stroke she suffered last week, her grandson Joe Kennedy III said. She was 96. The daughter of coal mogul George Skakel, she founded the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights after his death and spent a lifetime working on many of the causes he embraced. Advertisement

"Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly," Joe Kennedy III said on X.

She was pregnant at the time of her husband's assassination on the campaign trail in 1968 and gave birth six months later to the couple's last child Rory. In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had made headlines this year by mounting an independent run for president, only to drop out and endorse former Republican President Donald Trump, angering some members of their familywho had remained staunchly Democrat.

Advertisement

The Kennedys were married in 1950. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was serving as attorney general under his brother's presidency when was killed by an assassin as well in 1963.

One of her children, David Kennedy, died of a drug overdose in 1984 and another, Michael Kennedy, died in a skiing incident in 1997. He also joined the family in mourning when her nephew, John F. Kennedy, Jr., died in a 1999 plane crash with his wife Carolyn.

The 2012 documentary Ethel shared insights about the Kennedy political dynasty through Ethel Kennedy's point of view.

Notable deaths of 2024