N.J. man pleads guilty to federal hate crime in damage of Islamic artifacts at Rutgers

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday that a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the April break-in and property destruction at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. According to video surveillance footage, Jacob Beacher, 24, walked toward the rear door of the building at about 2:39 a.m. during the Eid- al-Fitr holiday. Shortly after, an intruder later determined to be Beacher broke into the site through the CILRU's back door. Advertisement

"This defendant is being held accountable for Islamophobic-fueled acts of hate, interfering with the religious freedom of university students and staff during a sacred holiday for those of the Islamic faith," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a statement.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Selling said in a statement, "The free exercise of religion is a fundamental right of all Americans. Jacob Beacher admitted he intentionally broke into the Center for Islamic Life during the holy Eid-al-Fitr holiday and damaged and destroyed religious artifacts because of the Islamic faith of those associated with the facility."

Once he broke into the CILRU, the DOJ said, Beacher damaged Turban prayer stones and "numerous items that contained holy language from the Qur'an, Islam's sacred scripture."

He also stole a Palestinian flag and at least one charity box, officials said.

Beacher faces three years in prison.

Beacher was tracked down and arrested within days, according to FBI Newark Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson Delgado.

"We want our actions and the speed with which we responded to illustrate our commitment and resolve to protect houses of worship in New Jersey," Delgado said in a statement. "We all have the right to practice whatever religion we choose, without fear of hate marring the physical and spiritual place where we do it."