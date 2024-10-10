Trending
Oct. 10, 2024 / 3:51 PM

N.J. man pleads guilty to federal hate crime in damage of Islamic artifacts at Rutgers

By Doug Cunningham
The Justice Department said Thursday that a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the April break-in and religious artifact vandalism at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. Jacob Beecher faces three years in prison. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday that a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the April break-in and property destruction at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

According to video surveillance footage, Jacob Beacher, 24, walked toward the rear door of the building at about 2:39 a.m. during the Eid- al-Fitr holiday. Shortly after, an intruder later determined to be Beacher broke into the site through the CILRU's back door.

"This defendant is being held accountable for Islamophobic-fueled acts of hate, interfering with the religious freedom of university students and staff during a sacred holiday for those of the Islamic faith," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a statement.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Selling said in a statement, "The free exercise of religion is a fundamental right of all Americans. Jacob Beacher admitted he intentionally broke into the Center for Islamic Life during the holy Eid-al-Fitr holiday and damaged and destroyed religious artifacts because of the Islamic faith of those associated with the facility."

Once he broke into the CILRU, the DOJ said, Beacher damaged Turban prayer stones and "numerous items that contained holy language from the Qur'an, Islam's sacred scripture."

He also stole a Palestinian flag and at least one charity box, officials said.

Beacher faces three years in prison.

Beacher was tracked down and arrested within days, according to FBI Newark Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson Delgado.

"We want our actions and the speed with which we responded to illustrate our commitment and resolve to protect houses of worship in New Jersey," Delgado said in a statement. "We all have the right to practice whatever religion we choose, without fear of hate marring the physical and spiritual place where we do it."

Latest Headlines

5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
5 confirmed dead, millions without power as Milton damage assessment begins
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Emergency workers and residents on Thursday started to assess damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars left by powerful Hurricane Milton less than 24 hours after it made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast.
Trial in University of Idaho student murders pushed to next summer in Boise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trial in University of Idaho student murders pushed to next summer in Boise
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger's murder trial in the deaths of four University of Idaho students was delayed to July 30, 2025.  Judge Steven Hippler's Wednesday scheduling order changed the previous June 2 start date.
After lashing Florida, Milton continues to diminish in strength in Atlantic
U.S. News // 5 days ago
After lashing Florida, Milton continues to diminish in strength in Atlantic
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton continued to weaken Thursday as it moved farther eastward into the Atlantic after making landfall near Sarasota on the west coast of Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm, according to officials.
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 96
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, the widow of slain presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and sister-in-law to former President John F. Kennedy, died on Thursday of complications from a stroke she suffered last week, her grandson Joe K
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Next-gen generative AI tool launched Wednesday
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- San Francisco-based artificial intelligence firm Writer launched its new large language model AI tool Wednesday to compete with Anthropic, OpenAI and other providers of generative AI products.
First time unemployment benefit filers set 2024 record
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First time unemployment benefit filers set 2024 record
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose dramatically last week to their highest point in more than a year to a seasonally adjusted 258,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Social Security benefits will increase 2.5% in 2025 to account for inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Social Security benefits will increase 2.5% in 2025 to account for inflation
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% increase in 2025, with more than 68 million people seeing a $50 per month average hike in payments starting in January. It's an annual inflation adjustment.
Consumer inflation rose 0.2% in September, more than analyts' expectiations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer inflation rose 0.2% in September, more than analyts' expectiations
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Consumer prices saw their smallest annual hike in more than three years in September but spooked markets as the monthly increase was greater than analysts expected.
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Nearly 3M without power in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall; deaths reported
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota along Florida's west coast Wednesday night, knocking out power for nearly 3 million people. Fatalities and injuries were reported.
CBP seizes cocaine shipments worth $13.2M near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
CBP seizes cocaine shipments worth $13.2M near Puerto Rico
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted separate cocaine shipments with a combined value of $13.2 million intended for Puerto Rico over the past week.
