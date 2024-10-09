Trending
Oct. 9, 2024 / 4:35 PM

After Helene and before Milton's landfall, agencies warn about scams, price gouging

By Mike Heuer
Hurricane Milton is poised to make landfall in Florida 15 days after Hurricane Helene ravaged the state and many others in late September. Photo by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- With another major hurricane poised to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, several federal agencies are warning consumers to be wary of potential scams.

"As the nation braces for another major hurricane, the Justice Department, along with the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is warning consumers about those looking to take advantage of natural disasters by engaging in potential fraud, price gouging and collusive scheme," the DOJ said in a press release Wednesday.

Potential scams cited by the federal agencies include:

  • Fraudulent charities soliciting donation for disaster victims.
  • Imposters posing as government officials offering disaster relief to obtain personal information or money.
  • Scammers promoting fake businesses or investment opportunities related to disaster recovery, rebuilding or flood-proofing.
  • Price-gouging for goods or services needed by disaster victims.
  • Businesses citing supply chain disruptions as cause for overcharging customers.

The federal agencies say only scammers require payment for services by wire transfer, gift cards, payment apps, cryptocurrency or cash.

Anyone who charges a fee while claiming to be able to help people get disaster relief is a scammer, and people never should sign over their insurance checks to others.

Due diligence is required to ensure contractors are genuine and charging fair market prices for any contract work.

Complaints of fraud can be reported online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm or reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721.

Complaints of price-gouging can be reported to the DOJ's Antitrust Division's Citizen Complaint Center by calling 888-647-3258 or online at www.justice.gov/atr/report-violations.

Hurricane Milton is scheduled to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, about 15 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26.

Like Helene, Milton is a major storm that reached Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph while in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center projects Milton to pass across the Florida Peninsula instead of migrating further inland across multiple states like Helene did while causing hundreds of deaths and untold billions of dollars in damage and destruction.

