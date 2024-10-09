Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 9, 2024 / 2:42 PM

Florida Gov. DeSantis urges residents at risk from Milton to seek nearby shelters

By Clyde Hughes
A gas station is sealed off and covered with plywood as Sarasota, Fla., prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A gas station is sealed off and covered with plywood as Sarasota, Fla., prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on Wednesday. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials urged residents to get out of harm's way Wednesday morning before Category 4 Hurricane Milton arrives over the mainland later in the evening.

Floridians at risk don't have to drive a long way to seek shelter, the governor said, and instead can find safety at local shelters near their location.

Advertisement

As of the 2 p.m. ET summary from the National Hurricane Center, Milton was 150 miles from Tampa and 130 miles from Fort Myers with maximum sustained winds down to 130 mph, moving to the northeast at 16 mph.

"Milton growing in size as it moves closer to the West Coast of Florida," the hurricane center said Wednesday afternoon. "Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rain expected across portions of central and Southwestern Florida."

Related

A hurricane warning remained in effect from Bonita Beach to Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

As Milton approaches, DeSantis said there is still plenty of room at local shelters in the affected areas. He said as the storm wobbles a little more south toward Fort Myers, 30,000 have taken up shelters with a capacity of 200,000.

"We still have plenty of rooms in the local shelters," DeSantis said. "You may think it's too late, but you may be able to drive just 10 miles and find shelter."

The governor said many of those shelters have been equipped with generators and other necessities that make the stay there over the next 36 hours as comfortable as possible. He said the roads are relatively clear due to people evacuating early but warned the window to drive long distances to safety is quickly shrinking.

DeSantis said the utility companies have amassed an army of 50,000 linemen deployed around the hurricane zone and will immediately start working to get power back to customers once Milton passes. He said 51 Florida counties remain under a state of emergency as Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

DeSantis also promised a massive search and rescue operation after the storm with extra personnel from the Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Highway Patrol all being activated.

Advertisement

"This story is going to pack a major punch and do an awful lot of damage," DeSantis said.

DeSantis did set out to try to squash some misinformation as the storm approached. He said that while some convenience stores have run out of gasoline, there is no gasoline shortage in the state and many tankers are being escorted by police to refill gas stations.

DeSantis said he has spoken with President Joe Biden and is in regular contact with FEMA, appearing to quite concerns that there was a disconnect between his administration and the federal government over hurricane preparedness.

The governor said he wanted to thank 20 states that have sent assistance before the arrival of Milton.

"That is just what we as Americans do," DeSantis said. "We had opportunities to help other states in the past, most recently in western North Carolina and I think it shows the spirit that these states are stepping up and providing really valued support."

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC News' Good Morning America that it was more important for people to find high ground away from the water than protect themselves from the treacherous winds.

"The water is what kills people," Criswell told the show. "Nobody has to die from this storm. They just need to move out of the evacuation zone area into a place that is going to be safe from the storm surge. I believe there's still time in some areas. Listen to your local officials. They're going tell you what you still have time to do."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Western coast of Florida now feeling tropical storm-force winds from Cat. 4 Milton
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Western coast of Florida now feeling tropical storm-force winds from Cat. 4 Milton
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton's tropical storm-force winds now are just offshore of the western coast of Florida, National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1 p.m. update.
Implosion of Tropicana casino makes room for new MLB ballpark
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Implosion of Tropicana casino makes room for new MLB ballpark
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An implosion early Wednesday morning reduced the Tropicana Las Vegas casino to rubble to make way for construction of the new home of the Las Vegas Athletics baseball team.
Florida vote on recreational marijuana pits hope for economic boom against fear of monopoly
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida vote on recreational marijuana pits hope for economic boom against fear of monopoly
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Floridians will vote on an amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana on Nov. 5.
Afghan man charged with election day ISIS terrorist plot in the U.S.
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Afghan man charged with election day ISIS terrorist plot in the U.S.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Afghanistan citizen and Oklahoma resident Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi planned to use semi-automatic firearms to commit a "violent terrorist act" on election day, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Talks between Boeing, machinists' union break down
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Talks between Boeing, machinists' union break down
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Negotiations between airplane maker Boeing and its union broke down this week with both sides pointing the finger at the other for their current standoff with a strike that is approaching one month.
U.S. Justice Department demands concessions from Google, hints at a break up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Justice Department demands concessions from Google, hints at a break up
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. government prosecutors unveiled a raft of proposed changes to Google on Wednesday as part of an anti-trust targeting the way the U.S.-tech giant promotes and distributes its key Google Search product.
Oklahoma changes requirements that initially leaned toward Trump-backed Bibles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma changes requirements that initially leaned toward Trump-backed Bibles
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's education department is changing its request for bids for Bibles to be placed in its classrooms after the numerous complaints charged that the request only fits two Bibles both endorsed by former President Don
Millions under evacuation orders as Florida braces for Milton to make landfall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Millions under evacuation orders as Florida braces for Milton to make landfall
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Florida was bracing Wednesday for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, as officials are warning that it could be the most destructive storm on record to hit the region.
Ethel Kennedy, human rights advocate and widow of RFK, hospitalized following stroke
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ethel Kennedy, human rights advocate and widow of RFK, hospitalized following stroke
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, human rights advocate and widow of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, suffered a stroke last week and has been hospitalized, her family said Tuesday.
U.S. sanctions senior RSF leader for fueling Sudan's bloody conflict
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. sanctions senior RSF leader for fueling Sudan's bloody conflict
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a senior leader of Sudan's breakaway Rapid Support Forces on accusations of procuring weapons for the militia, which are fueling the ongoing bloody civil conflict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
Oklahoma changes requirements that initially leaned toward Trump-backed Bibles
Oklahoma changes requirements that initially leaned toward Trump-backed Bibles
North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
North Korea to cut off all roads and railways to South Korea
Afghan man charged with election day ISIS terrorist plot in the U.S.
Afghan man charged with election day ISIS terrorist plot in the U.S.
Millions under evacuation orders as Florida braces for Milton to make landfall
Millions under evacuation orders as Florida braces for Milton to make landfall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement