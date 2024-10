Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Thursday morning, her family said. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Ethel Kennedy, human rights advocate and widow of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, suffered a stroke last week and has been hospitalized, her family said Tuesday. Ethel Kennedy, 96, suffered a stroke Thursday morning while she was sleeping, the Kennedy family said in a statement shared online by her family members, including her daughter Kerry Kennedy and her grandson, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III. Advertisement

The statement said she was transported to a local hospital where she is receiving treatment.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family," according to the family.

"She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life."

Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy married in 1950 and together had 11 children.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. A few months later, she established the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit organization, which advocates for human rights issues and pursues litigation to hold governments accountable. She currently sits on its board of directors, according to the organization's website.

In 2014, then-President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her lifelong dedication to advancing the causes of social justice, human rights, environmental protection and poverty reduction.

In the statement, her family asked for their privacy to be respected during this time.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers," the statement read.