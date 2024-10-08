Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 4:05 PM

Ex-staffer to NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested, another top official resigns amid U.S. probe

By Chris Benson
New York city Mayor Eric Adams was arraigned last week on five counts, including bribery, wire fraud and soliciting campaign donations from foreign nationals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | New York city Mayor Eric Adams was arraigned last week on five counts, including bribery, wire fraud and soliciting campaign donations from foreign nationals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence related to a federal investigation that led to Adams' indictment on bribery charges.

U.S. prosecutors said that Mohamed Bahi, a community affairs liaison who quit Monday, told campaign donors and a businessman to lie to federal agents in June.

Advertisement

He also allegedly deleted an encrypted messaging app from his cellphone in July at the same time the FBI, equipped with a warrant, searched his home.

Also Tuesday, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright resigned her city hall job, the seventh senior official to quit Adams' administration as federal probes into City Hall widen.

Related

Wright's departure followed resignation announcements of Schools Chancellor David Banks, who is her husband, and Philip B. Banks III, a deputy mayor who is Wright's brother-in-law.

The role of first deputy mayor who acts as the mayor's second-in-command, will be filled by Maria Torres-Springer, the city's current deputy mayor for housing, economic development and work force, effective Tuesday.

Advertisement

Adams told reporters that he thinks Bahi's departure may have a "chilling" effect on the city's diverse and immigrant population.

"I need to stay focused on running the city," Adams said early Tuesday afternoon during a news conference over questions of the ongoing investigation. "That's what I'm going to do."

Wright is one of five senior Adams administration officials whose homes were raided Sept. 4 by federal authorities as part of the investigation that dates as far back as at least 2016.

In a statement, Adams called his former top deputy mayor an "exceptional leader" who had assembled "a strong team and constantly demonstrated a bold vision for this city."

"I'm concerned this could be a real chill," Adams said Tuesday on the potential impact the federal probe could have on the city's diverse population.

"I'm hoping they don't go back into a shell," he added, or believe "this is a moment where they shouldn't participate" in the New York City's vast community.

Other notable names who left city government include New York's former Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, and advisers Tim Pearson and Lisa Zornberg.

David Banks -- head of the nation's largest school system -- is also set to depart ahead of a planned retirement. He blame Adams for the situation.

Advertisement

Tuesday's events took place as Adams tried to reassure the city he is still able to govern despite the nature of the federal charges facing him.

A former police officer and borough president, Adams faces five criminal counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery and receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals and a Turkish government official; wire fraud; bribery: and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.

"People enjoy confiding in me and speaking with me," Adams said Tuesday afternoon. "You speak with me, it stays with me. I don't go around talking."

His sprawling 57-page indictment lists 23 specific "overt acts" related to just the conspiracy charges alone.

Only two of New York City's more than 100 mayors have resigned, the last in the early 1950s. According to state law, New York's governor holds the power to remove the city's mayor.

On Tuesday, the mayor said he is "not going to go into" what possible private talks he's had so far with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who previously indicated she will wait to see what Adams decides before making a decision whether to remove Adams.

Adams still is running as a candidate for a second term as New York's mayor in next year's Nov. 4 election.

Advertisement

"I'm not campaigning right now," he told reporters Tuesday. "I'm doing it as the mayor."

Latest Headlines

Largest publicly traded water utility maintains services after cyberattack
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Largest publicly traded water utility maintains services after cyberattack
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- New Jersey-based American Water, the nation's largest publicly traded water utility, said it took steps to minimize harm from a cyberattack while continuing water and wastewater services in 14 states.
Category 4 Hurricane Milton strengthens some 500 miles from Florida's west coast
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Category 4 Hurricane Milton strengthens some 500 miles from Florida's west coast
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton was still a powerful Category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon as it remained on track to make landfall on Florida's western coast by Wednesday night.
Former Indiana police lieutenant convicted of beating suspect, inmates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Indiana police lieutenant convicted of beating suspect, inmates
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A former Indiana police lieutenant was convicted last Friday of multiple federal counts of using excessive force against people in custody and is now awaiting sentencing, authorities said.
Attorneys general from 14 states sue TikTok alleging harm to childrens' mental health
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorneys general from 14 states sue TikTok alleging harm to childrens' mental health
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from 14 states filed lawsuits Tuesday against the social media platform TikTok, charging the short-video app deceives the public by claiming it is safe for young people.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost takes command of U.S. forces in Japan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost takes command of U.S. forces in Japan
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Calling it the "cornerstone of regional peace," the new commander of the U.S. Forces in Japan Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost said he plans on building upon the historic U.S.-Japan alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Pinella County, which includes St. Petersburg has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in three zones and all mobile homes ahead of Category 4 Hurricane Milton on Tuesday.
White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nationwide within 10 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nationwide within 10 years
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to announce the replacement of lead service water lines nationwide within 10 years costing about $2.6 billion.
Supreme Court lets stand ruling blocking Biden policy on emergency abortions in Texas
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court lets stand ruling blocking Biden policy on emergency abortions in Texas
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a court order to stand, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing policy in Texas that mandates hospitals and doctors to perform emergency abortions or lose federal funding.
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three crew members of an emergency air evacuation team died Monday in a helicopter crash in northern Kentucky, according to their company.
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced more Hamas-related sanctions, as it targets sham charity initiatives that bulge the militia's coffers on the one-year mark of the group's brutal surprise attack on Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against U.S., South Korea
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement