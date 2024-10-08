Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 12:44 AM

Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three crew members of an emergency air evacuation team died Monday in a helicopter crash in northern Kentucky, according to their company.

"Air Evac Lifeteam is heartbroken to share that three crew members from AEL base 133 perished in a helicopter accident in Owenton, Ky., today," the company said in a late Monday statement.

Advertisement

Little information about the incident has been released to the public, but the Owenton, Owen County Fire and Owen County Rescue Departments said in a statement that the crash site was located near the Amigo Owenton restaurant off East Highway 22.

The company said the three-person crew, based in Grant County, Ky., was on its way to pick up a patient when the crash occurred. The company stated it was notified of the accident by local law enforcement.

Related

"This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees' families and friends," Air Evac Lifeteam said.

"Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members. Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time."

Advertisement

The identities of the victims were not released to the public.

The National Transportation Safety Board -- which said on X it was investigating the crash -- identified the aircraft as a Bell 206L-3 helicopter.

Owen Electric said on Facebook that a brief power outage had occurred Monday evening due to the helicopter crash.

Latest Headlines

Cat. 5 Hurricane Milton registers near-record low pressure, remains on course for Florida
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Cat. 5 Hurricane Milton registers near-record low pressure, remains on course for Florida
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton, a monster Category 5 storm, weakened slightly Monday night, but was still packing sustained winds of 165 mph as it remains on course to make landfall on Florida's west coast by Wednesday.
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced more Hamas-related sanctions, as it targets sham charity initiatives that bulge the militia's coffers on the one-year mark of the group's brutal surprise attack on Israel.
Biden, Harris, Trump each commemorate anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Harris, Trump each commemorate anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Monday each observed the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel at separate events.
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The White House's top spokesperson has assumed the additional title of "senior adviser," the administration announced Monday.
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Native Americans, a Rastafarian prisoner and Jewish professors are among those who are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in their cases during the 2-24-25 term.
Georgia Supreme Court ruling reinstates 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court ruling reinstates 6-week abortion ban
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday rejected a lower court's ruling that says the state's near-total abortion ban was unconstitutional.
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Two Democrat lawmakers have accused some of America's biggest food and beverage corporations of profiting from "shrinkflation" and demanded they stop engaging in the practice.
Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear appeal from X asking justices to decide if prosecutors should have been able to obtain data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account without notifying him.
ADL: Reports of anti-Semitism reach record high in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
ADL: Reports of anti-Semitism reach record high in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States surged to a record high amid Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas, according to a leading U.S.-based Jewish organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A black bear and her three cubs have been euthanized after breaking into a Colorado home and attacking its 74-year-old resident, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
Hamas hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed killed in Oct. 7 attack on Israel music festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement