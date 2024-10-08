Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three crew members of an emergency air evacuation team died Monday in a helicopter crash in northern Kentucky, according to their company.

"Air Evac Lifeteam is heartbroken to share that three crew members from AEL base 133 perished in a helicopter accident in Owenton, Ky., today," the company said in a late Monday statement.

Little information about the incident has been released to the public, but the Owenton, Owen County Fire and Owen County Rescue Departments said in a statement that the crash site was located near the Amigo Owenton restaurant off East Highway 22.

The company said the three-person crew, based in Grant County, Ky., was on its way to pick up a patient when the crash occurred. The company stated it was notified of the accident by local law enforcement.

"This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees' families and friends," Air Evac Lifeteam said.

"Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members. Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time."

The identities of the victims were not released to the public.

The National Transportation Safety Board -- which said on X it was investigating the crash -- identified the aircraft as a Bell 206L-3 helicopter.

Owen Electric said on Facebook that a brief power outage had occurred Monday evening due to the helicopter crash.