U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 8:41 PM

Afghani charged with election day ISIS terrorist plot in the U.S.

By Mike Heuer
Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi is pictured holding up his right index finger in a gesture the FBI says commonly is used to show support for ISIS. Photo by the Department of Justice
Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi is pictured holding up his right index finger in a gesture the FBI says commonly is used to show support for ISIS. Photo by the Department of Justice

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Afghanistan citizen and Oklahoma resident Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi planned to use semi-automatic firearms to commit a "violent terrorist act" on election day, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

"The Justice Department foiled the defendant's plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release.

"We will continue to combat the ongoing threat that ISIS and its supporters pose to America's national security," Garland added.

The Department of Justice in the U.S. District Court for Western Oklahoma on Tuesday charged Tawhedi, 27, with two felonies for providing, attempting to provide and conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Federal prosecutors said Tawhedi knowingly received, conspired to receive and attempted to receive firearms and ammunition to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism.

FBI special agent Nathan Wilkins said Tawhedi, aka Abu Omir, conspired with members of the Islamic State to carry out a terrorist act on Nov. 5 by using two AK-47 rifles.

"Tawhedi and co-conspirators are adherents of ISIS ideology and motivated by propaganda generated by or in support of ISIS," Wilkins said in a supporting affidavit.

He said Tawhedi and co-conspirators "planned and took steps to raise funds by selling the family home and their personal property" and "planned and took steps to repatriate immediate family members to Afghanistan on or about Oct. 17."

Tawhedi and his co-conspirators "planned and took steps to purchase firearms and ammunition" and "their ultimate aim was to stage a violent attack in the United States in the name of and on behalf of ISIS, which was planned for election day," Wilkins says.

The Department of Justice said Tawhedi entered the United States on Sept. 9, 2021, on a special immigrant visa and legally remained while his parole status was pending.

Tawhedi, his wife and their 1-year-old child live in an apartment in Oklahoma City, Wilkins said.

The Department of Justice said a juvenile, identified as "co-conspirator 1," also is a citizen of Afghanistan and earlier obtained legal permanent resident status in the United States.

The unnamed and alleged co-conspirator lives with his father, mother and five siblings in a single-family home in Moore, Okla., and entered the United States on March 27, 2018, with a special immigrant visa.

The co-conspirator's 24-year-old sister is married to Tawhedi, and her family's home and household goods were listed with a pending sale arranged on Oct. 15 for $185,000.

Federal prosecutors said Tawhedi used the Telegram messaging smartphone application to communicate with ISIS militants and his co-conspirator and said he obtained two AK-47 rifles for $1,200 each and ordered 500 rounds of ammunition.

Tawhedi met the rifles' seller when he arrived at the family home and bought a computer and television. The buyer allegedly told Tawhedi he has a "weapon sales business" and a place where Tawhedi and his family could hunt and shoot at targets.

Federal prosecutors allege Tawhedi used his Google account to search for information on how to access cameras in Washington, D.C., and visit webcams at the White House and Washington Monument.

The FBI sent a confidential informant to Tawhedi's in-laws' home after the family's belongings were listed for sale.

The informant is the same person Tawhedi said owns a gun business and who sold the AK-47s after he bought a HP Chromebook, a personal computer and a chair from Tawhedi's family on Sept. 6.

Tawhedi allegedly tried to obtain the rifles on Monday but was arrested after paying for and accepting the two rifles, magazines and ammunition.

Although charged with plotting a terrorist act and related offenses, Tawhedi is innocent until proven guilty.

Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The lone passenger on an unidentified aircraft safely landed in Bakersfield, Calif., recently after the aircraft's pilot became incapacitated.
Floridians told to be prepared to evacuate as Milton grows to Category 5 strength again
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Floridians told to be prepared to evacuate as Milton grows to Category 5 strength again
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton reverted back to a Category 5 storm late Tuesday, on track to make landfall on Florida's western coast by Wednesday night. Officials are warning the public to be prepared to evacuate if told to do so.
NOAA to use $15M to improve climate projection models
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NOAA to use $15M to improve climate projection models
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- As weather events continue to devastate locales around the world, the United States hopes a more-than $15 million investment in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will improve climate projection models.
Largest publicly traded water utility maintains services after cyberattack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Largest publicly traded water utility maintains services after cyberattack
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- New Jersey-based American Water, the nation's largest publicly traded water utility, said it took steps to minimize harm from a cyberattack while continuing water and wastewater services in 14 states.
Ex-staffer to NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested, another top official resigns amid U.S. probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-staffer to NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested, another top official resigns amid U.S. probe
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence related to a federal investigation that led to Adams' indictment on bribery charges.
Former Indiana police lieutenant convicted of beating suspect, inmates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Indiana police lieutenant convicted of beating suspect, inmates
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A former Indiana police lieutenant was convicted last Friday of multiple federal counts of using excessive force against people in custody and is now awaiting sentencing, authorities said.
Attorneys general from 14 states sue TikTok alleging harm to childrens' mental health
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Attorneys general from 14 states sue TikTok alleging harm to childrens' mental health
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from 14 states filed lawsuits Tuesday against the social media platform TikTok, charging the short-video app deceives the public by claiming it is safe for young people.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost takes command of U.S. forces in Japan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost takes command of U.S. forces in Japan
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Calling it the "cornerstone of regional peace," the new commander of the U.S. Forces in Japan Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost said he plans on building upon the historic U.S.-Japan alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DeSantis: 'Time is running out' as evacuations ordered in western Florida ahead of Milton
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Pinella County, which includes St. Petersburg has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in three zones and all mobile homes ahead of Category 4 Hurricane Milton on Tuesday.
White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nationwide within 10 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nationwide within 10 years
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to announce the replacement of lead service water lines nationwide within 10 years costing about $2.6 billion.
