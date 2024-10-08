Federal agents help passenger land plane after pilot incapacitated

A Customs and Border Protection aircrew used a medium-range Super King Air 350ER to help an aircraft's lone passenger safely land at a Bakersfield, Calif., airport Friday after its pilot became incapacitated during the flight. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The lone passenger on an unidentified aircraft safely landed in Bakersfield, Calif., recently after the aircraft's pilot became incapacitated. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew responded to the in-flight emergency on Friday by providing instructions to enable the passenger to safely land the plane.

"This is a true testament to the expertise of our aviation crews, the quick coordination by our FAA partners and the collaboration by all involved to ensure a safe landing," said Brandon Tucker, San Diego Air and Marine Branch Operations director.

The Federal Aviation Administration contacted the AMO's Riverside Air Unit to help the passenger, who was familiar with the aircraft's controls even though they do not have a pilot's license.

The aircrew used a multi-role enforcement aircraft to intercept the pilotless aircraft and instruct the passenger on the correct flight path to reach the Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield.

The aircrew used radio communications and visual contact to escort the plane while the airport's air traffic control instructed the passenger to safely land the plane.

The aircraft used during Friday's in-flight emergency is a Super King Air 350ER twin-engine turboprop.

The medium-range aircraft has a maximum speed of 250 mph, a maximum range of 1,380 miles and a maximum service ceiling of 35,000 feet.

The aircraft is equipped with marine search radar, weather radar and an electro-optical infrared sensor.