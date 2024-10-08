White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nation wide within 10 years

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to address replacing lead pipes in drinking water systems. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced a final rule seeking to replace lead service water lines nationwide within 10 years. President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee to tout the new Environmental Protection Administration final rule that will mandate the replacement of lead pipes and invest $2.6 billion in bipartisan infrastructure law funds for drinking water upgrades and lead pipe replacements. Advertisement

"Today's announcement will help protect Americans in communities across the country from these harms -- the EPA estimates that every year, this final rule will prevent up to 900,000 infants from being born with low birthweight, stop up to 200,000 IQ points lost in children, and reduce up to1,500 cases of premature death from heart disease," the White House sai in a statement.

Lead poisoning can result in negative impacts on pregnancies, including miscarriages. The Biden administration said lead pipes continue to exist in many low-income areas and communities of color that have faced inequitable infrastructure development and underinvestment.

The Biden administration first made the 10-year lead pipe replacement plan last November but sought public comment over the past year to move forward with the EPA rule change.

"We've known for decades that lead exposure has serious long-term impacts for children's health," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement. "Yet, millions of lead service lines are still delivering drinking water to homes. President Biden is putting an end to this generational public health problem."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson cited the partnership between federal and local governments as critical in getting the lead pipes replaced.

"There is no higher priority than safety, and this announcement advances the safety of drinking water all across the country," Johnson said in a statement. "We are making progress through partnerships. I am so pleased President Joe Biden, and the Environmental Protection Agency are working with local governments to speed the replacement of lead pipes that carry drinking water into homes."