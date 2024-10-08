Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2024 / 7:15 AM

White House announces final rule aiming to replace lead pipes nation wide within 10 years

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to address replacing lead pipes in drinking water systems. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to address replacing lead pipes in drinking water systems. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced a final rule seeking to replace lead service water lines nationwide within 10 years.

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee to tout the new Environmental Protection Administration final rule that will mandate the replacement of lead pipes and invest $2.6 billion in bipartisan infrastructure law funds for drinking water upgrades and lead pipe replacements.

Advertisement

"Today's announcement will help protect Americans in communities across the country from these harms -- the EPA estimates that every year, this final rule will prevent up to 900,000 infants from being born with low birthweight, stop up to 200,000 IQ points lost in children, and reduce up to1,500 cases of premature death from heart disease," the White House sai in a statement.

Lead poisoning can result in negative impacts on pregnancies, including miscarriages. The Biden administration said lead pipes continue to exist in many low-income areas and communities of color that have faced inequitable infrastructure development and underinvestment.

Related

The Biden administration first made the 10-year lead pipe replacement plan last November but sought public comment over the past year to move forward with the EPA rule change.

Advertisement

"We've known for decades that lead exposure has serious long-term impacts for children's health," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement. "Yet, millions of lead service lines are still delivering drinking water to homes. President Biden is putting an end to this generational public health problem."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson cited the partnership between federal and local governments as critical in getting the lead pipes replaced.

"There is no higher priority than safety, and this announcement advances the safety of drinking water all across the country," Johnson said in a statement. "We are making progress through partnerships. I am so pleased President Joe Biden, and the Environmental Protection Agency are working with local governments to speed the replacement of lead pipes that carry drinking water into homes."

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Milton passes north of Yucatan Peninsula on track to Florida
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Milton passes north of Yucatan Peninsula on track to Florida
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton was still a powerful Category 4 Tuesday morning storm as it remained on track to make landfall on Florida's western coast by Wednesday night.
Supreme Court lets stand ruling blocking Biden policy on emergency abortions in Texas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court lets stand ruling blocking Biden policy on emergency abortions in Texas
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a court order to stand, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing policy in Texas that mandates hospitals and doctors to perform emergency abortions or lose federal funding.
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three members of emergency air evacuation team die in Kentucky helicopter crash
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Three crew members of an emergency air evacuation team died Monday in a helicopter crash in northern Kentucky, according to their company.
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. marks anniversary of Gaza war with sanctions targeting Hamas funding network
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced more Hamas-related sanctions, as it targets sham charity initiatives that bulge the militia's coffers on the one-year mark of the group's brutal surprise attack on Israel.
Biden, Harris, Trump each commemorate anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Harris, Trump each commemorate anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Monday each observed the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel at separate events.
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The White House's top spokesperson has assumed the additional title of "senior adviser," the administration announced Monday.
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Native Americans, a Rastafarian prisoner and Jewish professors are among those who are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in their cases during the 2-24-25 term.
Georgia Supreme Court ruling reinstates 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court ruling reinstates 6-week abortion ban
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday rejected a lower court's ruling that says the state's near-total abortion ban was unconstitutional.
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers tell companies they want answers on 'shrinkflation' prices
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Two Democrat lawmakers have accused some of America's biggest food and beverage corporations of profiting from "shrinkflation" and demanded they stop engaging in the practice.
Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear appeal from X asking justices to decide if prosecutors should have been able to obtain data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account without notifying him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Crimea
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
Russia sentences 72-year-old Michigan man to nearly 7 years in prison
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
Israel commemorates Oct. 7 attacks with services, rallies; Hamas launches rockets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement