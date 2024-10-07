Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records

By Clyde Hughes
The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear X's appeal of a lower court approval of a warrant and nondisclosure agreement with special counsel Jack Smith for information from Donald Trump's account. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear X's appeal of a lower court approval of a warrant and nondisclosure agreement with special counsel Jack Smith for information from Donald Trump's account. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from X asking justices to decide if prosecutors should have been able to obtain data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account notifying him.

The case was part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump over alleged interference in 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court had slowed the case after issuing a separate ruling saying that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.

Advertisement

Smith sought a warrant for Trump's information and a nondisclosure order preventing X from telling Trump about its investigation because of the potential of evidence being destroyed. A federal judge sided with Smith, but X continued to resist, leading to $350,000 in civil penalties before relenting.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. upheld the lower court's decision, and X appealed to the Supreme Court.

"The Fourth Amendment permits the government to obtain a warrant to search property belonging to an innocent third party as long as the warrant is supported by probable cause that 'evidence of a crime will be found,'" the special counsel said in its arguments.

Advertisement

The special counsel office eventually was able to seize several dozen direct messages from Trump that it had not seen before and other information from his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Category 5 Hurricane Milton now has sustained 175-mph winds, remains on course for Florida
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Category 5 Hurricane Milton now has sustained 175-mph winds, remains on course for Florida
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Milton, already a monster Category 5 storm, continued to strengthen on Monday and now packs sustained winds of 175 mph as it remains on course to make landfall on Florida's west coast by Wednesday.
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In new term, Supreme Court asked to hear religious liberty cases
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Native Americans, a Rastafarian prisoner and Jewish professors are among those who are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in their cases during the 2-24-25 term.
ADL: Reports of anti-Semitism reach record high in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
ADL: Reports of anti-Semitism reach record high in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States surged to a record high amid Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas, according to a leading U.S.-based Jewish organization dedicated to combating antisemitism.
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A black bear and her three cubs have been euthanized after breaking into a Colorado home and attacking its 74-year-old resident, officials said.
With weeks until election, Harris and Trump sling criticisms at one another
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
With weeks until election, Harris and Trump sling criticisms at one another
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- With just several weeks until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump scrambled along the campaign trail on Sunday.
Elon Musk's mother appears to encourage X users to commit voter fraud
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk's mother appears to encourage X users to commit voter fraud
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly prompted pro-Donald Trump voter fraud on her son's social media platform X.
Frontier flight catches fire while landing in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Frontier flight catches fire while landing in Las Vegas
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas caught fire Saturday and was forced to make an emergency landing in Sin City, prompting investigations by the FAA and NTSB.
FBI is allegedly investigating anti-Israel comments on social media
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FBI is allegedly investigating anti-Israel comments on social media
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The FBI is seemingly investigating anti-Israel comments made by Americans on social media, the Council on American-Islamic Relations has alleged.
Boys arrested for assault of former New York governor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boys arrested for assault of former New York governor
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Two young teenagers were arrested late Saturday night for the assault of former New York Gov. David Paterson.
Sticker Mule sued in New York court over pro-Trump sign
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sticker Mule sued in New York court over pro-Trump sign
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Sticker Mule is facing a lawsuit over a pro-Trump sign it installed on the roof of a building that local officials warn could pose dangers to the safety of residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk's mother appears to encourage X users to commit voter fraud
Elon Musk's mother appears to encourage X users to commit voter fraud
Israel pounds Beirut as more evacuations ordered for southern Lebanon
Israel pounds Beirut as more evacuations ordered for southern Lebanon
Frontier flight catches fire while landing in Las Vegas
Frontier flight catches fire while landing in Las Vegas
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Bear and three cubs euthanized after attacking 74-year-old in Colorado home
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Multiple injuries in Haifa and Tel Aviv as Hezbollah, Hamas fire rockets into Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement