Supreme Court declines to hear X's appeal of warrant for Trump's records

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from X asking justices to decide if prosecutors should have been able to obtain data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account notifying him.
The case was part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump over alleged interference in 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court had slowed the case after issuing a separate ruling saying that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution for official acts while in office.