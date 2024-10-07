Trending
Oct. 7, 2024 / 5:19 PM

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, takes on 'senior adviser' title

Jean-Pierre will stay as press secretary.

By Chris Benson
"Karine has been a trusted adviser to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one,” said Jeff Zients, the president’s chief of staff, on Monday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
1 of 3 | "Karine has been a trusted adviser to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one,” said Jeff Zients, the president’s chief of staff, on Monday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The White House's top spokesperson has assumed the additional title of "senior adviser," the administration announced Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted with the title of senior adviser to President Joe Biden, ABC News first reported.

"Karine has been a trusted adviser to the president and all of us here at the White House since day one," said Jeff Zients, the president's chief of staff.

Jean-Pierre, 50, begins her new role effective immediately. In addition, she will also keep her current duties as White House spokesperson for the remainder of Biden's presidency, which is set to expire in January.

Zients said Jean-Pierre's advice and counsel "will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months," he added.

The first Black and only openly gay person to hold the position, she is only Biden's second press secretary since he took office.

She took over the role as the Biden administration's top spokeswoman for Jen Psaki in May 2022 after Psaki took a television network job.

"Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration," the president said at the time.

Jean-Pierre previously worked as the White House's principal deputy press secretary and served as a deputy assistant to Biden.

She also was chief of staff for onetime Sen. Kamala Harris during her 2020 vice presidential campaign.

