U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2024 / 2:30 PM

X calls Musk's mother's post 'illegal'

By Mark Moran
Maye Musk arrives on the red carpet at "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York Screening at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Maye Musk arrives on the red carpet at "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" New York Screening at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, has branded a post by his mother advocating pro-Trump voter fraud "illegal."

"The Democrats have given us another option," Maye Musk posted Saturday. "You don't have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too."

Elon Musk responded to the posturing, telling readers that it is "Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote."

Readers added context to the post noting, "This is, in fact, illegal." The company also linked to the exact text of the law as listed on the U.S. House of Representatives website.

"Whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of an examiner or hearing officer knowingly and willfully falsifies or conceals a material fact, or makes any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements or representations, or makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry, shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both," the law reads.

Another X user later said "So, you're just as dumb as your son. Good to know."

Someone else added: "Even Elon's mom is stupid."

"Great idea, Maye. I think you should film yourself doing this and post it," it read.

Elon Musk appeared on stage during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for Donald Trump where Republicans seemed to address the issue. Maye Musk then walked back her original post.

"In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote," she tweeted. "Ignore my previous post."

Former President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP have made unsubstantiated claims that undocumented immigrants have been allowed to vote and that those votes have turned elections.

Elon Musk portrayed Trump as a champion of free speech during the Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, where he jumped up and down on the stage behind Trump at one point.

Musk also criticized a California effort to outlaw voter ID requirements.

He said in 2022 when he bought Twitter, which he would rename X, that the company must stay out of politics.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, announced.

Not all Republicans support Musk. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger called the entrepreneur a "weird dork [who] is the largest contractor to the U.S. military despite his repeated conspiracies and anti-American rhetoric. We must STOP that."

