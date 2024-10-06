Sticker Mule sued in New York court over pro-Trump sign

Sticker Mule has installed a 'Vote For Trump' sign on top of a building in Amsterdam, New York. It is now facing a lawsuit. Photo courtesy of court documents.

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The company Sticker Mule is facing a lawsuit filed in a New York court over a pro-Trump sign it installed on the roof of a building that local officials warn could pose dangers to the safety of residents. The city of Amsterdam, located northwest of Albany, filed the suit against Sticker Mule on Thursday in the state Supreme Court in Montgomery County, court documents obtained by UPI show. Advertisement

Grant Egelston, a code enforcement officer, charged that the 100-foot-wide sign constructed on the roof of 26 Elk Street violates city laws by presenting a "dangerous distraction" that "impacts traffic flow" on local roadways.

The city also argued that the sign violates a city code where a sign atop a business must relate to the business underneath, and Donald Trump has no affiliation with the company.

Egelston worries that the "novelty" of the sign, which Sticker Mule and the owner of the property hope to illuminate at night, could cause injuries to drivers and passengers by causing an accident, especially as people slow down to take pictures of the sign.

The code enforcement officer said Sticker Mule contacted him in August with the prospect of installing the sign and that he informed the company that several permits and variances would be required before it could go up.

But the company put the sign up anyway, Egelston said. He first noticed the sign on Tuesday. Despite the city's objections, Sticker Mule publicized a "sign lighting ceremony" and invited the public to attend. The event is scheduled for Monday.

The city sought a preliminary injunction to halt the ceremony, court records show. The court allowed a preliminary injunction until Tuesday when Sticker Mule was ordered to appear in court to argue why a temporary restraining order should not be granted.

The sign coincides with the launch of StickerPAC, a political action group created by Sticker Mule chief executive Anthony Constantino.

"I made a beautiful sign, designed by local artists, to bring much-needed enthusiasm to Upstate, NY which is what we need to re-ignite economic growth. The sign symbolizes the return of manufacturing to America and elevates the skyline of our hometown," he said in a statement to WNYT.

"Whether you're Democrat or Republican, it's a tourist attraction that will bring economic activity to Amsterdam, NY making it a big win for everyone. Only highly partisan and short-sighted politicians would take issue with it."