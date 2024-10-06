Advertisement
Harris, Trump barrel down campaign trail with weeks until election

By Mark Moran
A supporter of former President Donald Trump dresses as Uncle Sam during the rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- With just several weeks until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump scrambled along the campaign trail, Trump holding a rally Sunday in Wisconsin and Harris going after the former president on a podcast.

Saturday, Trump returned to the fateful site where he barely escaped assassination earlier this year in Butler Pa. accompanied by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who encouraged people to register to vote. This time, Trump was behind bullet proof glass.

"Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement," Trump said to the crowd.

During an episode of a podcast released Sunday, Call Her Daddy, Harris criticized Trump for portraying himself as a protector of women and reminded voters that Trump was largely responsible for overturning Roe V. Wade during his term, appointing ultra conservative, anti-abortion judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Call Her Daddy is among the most popular podcasts on streaming platforms. It kicks of what is scheduled to be a busy week of media campaigning for Harris, who has largely avoided interviews with serious journalism organizations, and will continue to do so, instead planning to do appear on shows with Howard Stern, Steven Colbert, and the hosts of the left leaning program "The View," in addition to sitting down with Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy.

Harris is also scheduled to appear on CBS's 60 Minutes program alone after Trump declined an invitation to participate in the same episode of the program.

Following speeches by his running mate, Ohio Sen J.D. Vance, his son Eric Trump, RNC co-chairwoman and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the former president told the partisan crowd Saturday in Butler, Pa. that Americans deserve a president who isn't beholden to special interests while taking his typical personal pot shots at his rival.

He also blamed President Joe Biden and Harris for the shooting in Butler, as well as another one at his golf course in Florida.

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at," Trump alleged.

Both shooters had been either registered Republicans or were involved in supporting Trump and some of his unsubstantiated rhetoric at one point in time.

Polls show that the race has tightened substantially and is likely to come down to several crucial battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, that could ultimately decide the election.

