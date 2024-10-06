Advertisement
Oct. 6, 2024 / 4:56 PM

Frontier flight catches fire while landing in Las Vegas

By Mark Moran
A Frontier Airlines flight lands at LAX in Los Angels in 2020. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA.
A Frontier Airlines flight lands at LAX in Los Angels in 2020. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA.

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas caught fire Saturday and was forced to make an emergency landing in Sin City, prompting investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The flight was heading from San Diego to Las Vegas when it appeared to catch fire while landing at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday evening.

Flight 1326 "experienced a hard landing," Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement.

"The cause of the incident is currently under investigation," the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

One of the pilots detected smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency landing, Frontier said.

Once the flames were extinguished and the smoke had cleared, 190 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the plane and bussed to the airport terminal. There were no injuries reported, Frontier said in a post on X.

The incident prompted a ground stop at the airport that lasted until 7 p.m. MDT Saturday, and the Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday morning that it's also launching an investigation into the emergency landing.

