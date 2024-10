Former New York Gov. David Paterson speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House after U.S. President Barack Obama addressed the National Governors Association on February 22, 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Two young teenagers were arrested late Saturday night for the assault of former New York Gov. David Paterson. Police charged a 12-year-old boy with gang assault in the second degree and a 13-year-old boy with gang assault in the third degree, a spokesperson for the NYPD said in an emailed statement. Their names were not released because they are minors. Advertisement

Paterson, 70, and his 20-year-old stepson, Anthony Sliwa, suffered "some injuries" after an altercation on Friday night but were able to fight off their attackers.

At the time, it was reported that Paterson and Sliwa had been in a verbal fight with as many as five people. The circumstances of the argument were not known. It was not immediately clear if police intend to make further arrests.

Sliwa is the son of Curtis Sliwa, a former mayoral candidate and the founder of the Guardian Angels vigilante group. He was reportedly out walking his dog alone 45 minutes before the attack when he initially argued with the teens.

According to the New York Daily News, Sliwa had spotted them allegedly "scaling" a fire escape on the side of a building and confronted them. When Sliwa and Paterson left their home to get McDonald's, the altercation continued and a woman allegedly threw the first punch.

Advertisement

Paterson, New York's first Black governor, briefly served from 2008 to 2010 after former Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned mid-term after a prostitution scandal.