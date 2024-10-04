Gunman breaks into home of Michigan rabbi hosting Jewish students to holiday dinner

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An armed suspect late Wednesday broke into the Detroit suburban home of a rabbi who was hosting Jewish university students for a holiday dinner, authorities and officials said.

The male suspect, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, entered the home in Southfield, Mich., through the back door, the Southfield Police Department said in a news release.

He was armed with a handgun and had demanded that the occupants of the home turn over their valuables.

"I'm taking everything, give me everything," the suspect said, according to the police department, who described the incident as "a crime of opportunity."

"However, the investigation is ongoing," it said.

The robbery occurred as the rabbi was hosting University of Michigan students for a dinner celebrating the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement that the break-in occurred shortly before 11 p.m. and that the suspect "stole a bag and fled."

"No one was injured and law enforcement officials with the Southfield Police Department are investigating this as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity," he said.

Ono added that one person involved in the crime has been taken into custody and that police were working to apprehend the main suspect, who has been identified.

"The Division of Public Safety and Security has increased security and patrols around campus and neighboring areas," he said. "Meanwhile, each of us can do our part to show one another the kindness and respect that so many of us need right now."