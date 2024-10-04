Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 4, 2024 / 1:53 AM

Gunman breaks into home of Michigan rabbi hosting Jewish students to holiday dinner

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An armed suspect late Wednesday broke into the Detroit suburban home of a rabbi who was hosting Jewish university students for a holiday dinner, authorities and officials said.

The male suspect, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, entered the home in Southfield, Mich., through the back door, the Southfield Police Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

He was armed with a handgun and had demanded that the occupants of the home turn over their valuables.

"I'm taking everything, give me everything," the suspect said, according to the police department, who described the incident as "a crime of opportunity."

Related

"However, the investigation is ongoing," it said.

The robbery occurred as the rabbi was hosting University of Michigan students for a dinner celebrating the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement that the break-in occurred shortly before 11 p.m. and that the suspect "stole a bag and fled."

"No one was injured and law enforcement officials with the Southfield Police Department are investigating this as a home invasion and a crime of opportunity," he said.

Advertisement

Ono added that one person involved in the crime has been taken into custody and that police were working to apprehend the main suspect, who has been identified.

"The Division of Public Safety and Security has increased security and patrols around campus and neighboring areas," he said. "Meanwhile, each of us can do our part to show one another the kindness and respect that so many of us need right now."

Latest Headlines

U.S. aiding Americans flee Lebanon amid war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. aiding Americans flee Lebanon amid war
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- About 250 Americans and their families have left Lebanon aboard U.S.-arranged flights, Biden officials said Thursday, as they seek to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in the Middle Eastern country.
Firefighter's union won't endorse presidential candidate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Firefighter's union won't endorse presidential candidate
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The International Association of Fire Fighters will not endorse a presidential candidate, the group announced Thursday. The move is seen as especially damaging to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.
Fire forces emergency evacuation of 184 Ryanair passengers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire forces emergency evacuation of 184 Ryanair passengers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- More than 180 passengers were forced to evacuate a Ryanair Boeing passenger jet when it caught fire Thursday on the runway at Brindisi airport in southern Italy, officials announced.
Brothers from Iowa, Utah arrested for roles in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brothers from Iowa, Utah arrested for roles in Jan. 6 riot
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of brothers from Iowa and Utah have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Dockworkers strike ends as union, freight companies reach tentative deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dockworkers strike ends as union, freight companies reach tentative deal
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Striking East and Gulf Coast dockworkers and U.S. port operators have reached a tentative agreement on wages, ending a two-day-old work stoppage, the longshoreman's union announced Thursday.
Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Boars Head food brand Thursday appointed an interim chief food safety adviser. The move comes after a Virginia Boar's Head plant was closed in September due to meat linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.
Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyre Nichols police beating death case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyre Nichols police beating death case
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A federal jury meeting in Memphis Thursday returned a mixed verdict in the trial of three former police officers involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in January 2023.
Biden visits sites hit hard by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden visits sites hit hard by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued condolences and promised more aid for victims of Hurricane Helene in visits to Georgia and Florida on Thursday, neither of which were attended by the states' Republican governors.
Former Colo. county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in election breach case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Colo. county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in election breach case
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tina Peters, a former county clerk in Colorado who was found guilty in connection with an election security breach at her office in 2021, drew a nine-year prison sentence during a court appearance Thursday.
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Helene topped 200 and nearly 1 million residents across four states remained without power Thursday as the enormous scale of the damage wrought by last week's storm became clearer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement