GM idles a pair of plants in Michigan, Texas due to Helene disruptions

GM cancelled production shifts Thursday and Friday at two plants in Michigan and Texas due to hurricane Helen impacts. The Flint, Michigan plant makes Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. The Arlington, Texas plant makes full-size SUVs.

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors shut down production temporarily at two big plants due to Hurricane Helene's impacts. Thursday and Friday shifts were canceled at a Flint, Mich., truck plant and an Arlington, Texas full-size SUV factory. Advertisement

GM said production was stopped due to Helene's impacts hitting parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee

GM hasn't said when the production will restart.

"We are working with these suppliers to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible for their employees and communities, as we seek to minimize impacts on our plants," GM spokeswoman Tara Kuhnen told the Detroit Free Press.

GM vice president of global purchasing and supply chain said Thursday that both the hurricane and the dock workers' strike that was suspended later Thursday disrupted GM production.

The Flint plant makes full-size, heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Arlington builds Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade-V full size SUVs.

Helene's death toll reached 215 people Friday. Hundreds are still missing or cut off from communications.

The widespread devastation has disrupted transportation and business operations, impacting GM's ability to keep its factories supplied.

In August, GM laid off more than 1,000 salaried workers worldwide in its software and global divisions.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's MaryAnn Tierney said in a Thursday update the damage is significant.

"The recovery is going to take a long time and FEMA is going to be here for the duration of the response and recovery," she said.