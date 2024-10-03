Trending
Oct. 3, 2024 / 10:08 AM

Liz Cheney to campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin

By Clyde Hughes
Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., makes an opening statement at the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on October 13, 2022. She will campaign with Kamala Harris on Thursday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., makes an opening statement at the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on October 13, 2022. She will campaign with Kamala Harris on Thursday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney will join Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Wisconsin, as the vice president tries to wrangle votes in the birthplace of the Republican Party.

Cheney, the son of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, will join Harris at a campaign event in Ripon, Wis., where a meeting in 1854 at the Little White Schoolhouse preceded the formation of the Republican party.

Both Cheneys have endorsed Harris, with Liz Cheney making it clear that she remains a conservative but is more concerned by the "danger" Trump poses if he returns to the White House.

She was one of a handful of Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol and served on the U.S. House Select committee that investigated the riots, which earned her a censure from the Republican National Committee.

She lost her House seat in the 2022 Republican primaries to Harriet Hagemen, who was endorsed by Trump.

Thursday's event piggybacks off Harris's overall reach to disillusioned Republicans over Trump and the direction of the party. Harris won support from key staffers of the last three GOP nominees before Trump former President George W. Bush, late Sen. John McCain, and Sen. Mitt Romney.

Harris' campaign shared the launch of Wisconsin Republicans for Harris-Walz, a group of 24 members of the GOP in the state that has backed her bid for president.

"Donald Trump does not align with Wisconsin values. To ensure our democracy and our economy remain strong for another four years, we must elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House," the group said in a Wednesday latter.

