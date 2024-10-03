Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 3:07 AM

Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire

By Darryl Coote
View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which was destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on August 8, 2023. On Wednesday, officials said broken power lines had caused the deadly fire. File Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI
1 of 2 | View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which was destroyed in the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, on August 8, 2023. On Wednesday, officials said broken power lines had caused the deadly fire. File Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire, which is one of the United States' deadliest in the past century.

Released Wednesday, the report from the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, found the fire ignited at 6:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 8, 2023, in an unmaintained vegetation area off Lahainaluna Road as a result of sparks from a broken power line that had been re-energized.

Advertisement

The blaze was contained by 9 a.m. and seemingly extinguished, but at 2:52 a.m. embers from the morning fire that had remained undetected reignited after coming into contact with "a susceptible fuel package" in a nearby gully, fanned by strong winds, according to the report, which classified the fire as "accidental."

Advertisement

"The origin and cause of the Lahaina Fire is clear: The re-energization of broken power lines caused sparks that ignited unmaintained vegetation in the area," Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura told reporters during a press conference Wednesday announcing the report's findings. "Exactly how this fire rekindled in the afternoon is considered undetermined."

Related

According to the report, firefighters remained on the scene for several hours following containment of initial blaze to ensure it was extinguished, only leaving at 2:40 p.m., a mere 12 minutes before re-ignition.

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Giesea of Fire and Public Safety defended his firefighters to the Maui community, stating during the press conference that they went "above and beyond their due diligence to be as confident as they could be that the fire was completely distinguished before they left the scene."

"No flames, no smoke, no perceptible glowing pieces of fuel had been observed for hours before they left," he said, saying the remained on scene for more than five hours after containment."This is more than twice our average post-containment on-scene time for similarly sized fires over the last several years."

Ventura also came in defense of the community's firefighters, stating no one is to blame for the re-ignition.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, a fire captain or officer has all of his senses to make a determination to leave the scene, and he determined that the fire was as safe as possible for the community, and we stand behind them on their decision," he said.

A total of four fires burned across Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, torching more than 6,721 acres, damaging more than 2,170 structures and killing 102 people, all of whom perished in the Lahaina Fire.

Hawaiian Electric Industries had, weeks after the Lahaina Fire, acknowledged that the blaze appeared to have been sparked by its power lines.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said: "We deeply regret that our operations contributed to the fire that ignited in the morning. Confronted by an extraordinary weather event and a chaotic situation, our employees brought their best efforts to their jobs, as they do every day."

"We have looked closely at our protocols and actions that day and have made many changes in our operations and resilience strategies to ensure we fulfill our commitment to keep the public safe, especially in extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and severe."

The last victim of the fire was identified in late June, nearly a year after the fire.

Advertisement

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the fire, with Gov. Josh Green announcing on Aug. 2 that a $4 billion settlement had been reached to resolve those claims.

Latest Headlines

Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is asking the state's Supreme Court to reinstate its six-week abortion ban, after a county judge earlier this week ruled it unconstitutional.
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Forty-two alleged members and associates of the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods have been arrested in an operation authorities on Wednesday called one of the largest crackdowns on a neo-Nazi White supremacist gang.
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The vice presidential debate between Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota drew more than 43 million viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Bank of America outage on Wednesday, which panicked thousands of customers who could not access their accounts or saw their balances drop to zero, is close to being fixed.
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not support a possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites.
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- War in the Middle East and political extremism within the United States mean there is a high threat of terrorism within the nation, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited storm-damaged Georgia on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden surveyed the damage from Hurricane Helene during an aerial tour in North Carolina.
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- New details from special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case against Donald Trump were unsealed Wednesday, revealing prosecutors' claims that the former president "resorted to crimes to stay in office."
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old was caught trying to smuggle more than175 pounds of narcotics valued at $1 million into the United States at the San Luis port of entry in Arizona on Saturday.
FCC approves discounted phone, broadband services for those affected by Helene
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FCC approves discounted phone, broadband services for those affected by Helene
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved providing survivors of Hurricane Helene and its tropical storm aftermath with discounted phone and broadband services through the agency's Lifeline program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Japan airport runway closes as World War II-era bomb explodes
Japan airport runway closes as World War II-era bomb explodes
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
More than 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging sexual abuse
More than 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging sexual abuse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement