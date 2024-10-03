Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyre Nichols police beating death case

Three former Memphis police officers were found guilty of federal obstruction of justice charges Thursday in connection with the January 2023 beating death of 29-year-old motorist Tyre Nichols. They were acquitted on more serious civil liberties charges. File Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/ Instagram

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A federal jury meeting in Memphis Thursday returned a mixed verdict in the trial of three former police officers involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in January 2023. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were each found guilty of obstruction of justice, but they were acquitted of the most serious charges against them -- civil rights violations, including excessive use of force and unlawful assault.

Two other former officers -- Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III -- pleaded guilty to the same charges and testified against the three defendants.

The verdict in U.S. District Court of Western Tennessee came only hours after the 17-day trial wrapped up.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired and charged after Nichols' killing, which happened following a traffic stop and chase. They were all members of the Memphis Police Department's now-defunct Scorpion Task Force that was charged with reducing street crime in the city.

All five still face additional state charges, including second-degree murder.

Department of Justice prosecutors said the accused cops "stood by his dying body and laughed" after repeatedly punching and kicking Nichols. A coroner's report said he died of blunt-force trauma after the officers allegedly repeatedly struck him with fists, feet and police batons after using a Taser and pepper spray.

Bean, Haley and Smith are expected to face sentencing on the federal witness tampering convictions in January. They could receive up to 20 years in prison.

"Today, justice prevailed for Tyre Nichols and his family," Nichols family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement. The guilty verdicts reached today send a powerful message that law enforcement officers who commit crimes will be held accountable under the law. Tyre's family is relieved that all three officers were found guilty and taken into custody for their loved one's death.

"Tyre should be alive today, and while nothing can bring him back, today's guilty verdicts bring a measure of accountability for his senseless and tragic death."