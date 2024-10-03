Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 7:47 PM

Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyre Nichols police beating death case

By Don Jacobson
Three former Memphis police officers were found guilty of federal obstruction of justice charges Thursday in connection with the January 2023 beating death of 29-year-old motorist Tyre Nichols. They were acquitted on more serious civil liberties charges. File Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/Instagram
Three former Memphis police officers were found guilty of federal obstruction of justice charges Thursday in connection with the January 2023 beating death of 29-year-old motorist Tyre Nichols. They were acquitted on more serious civil liberties charges. File Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Ben Crump/Instagram

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A federal jury meeting in Memphis Thursday returned a mixed verdict in the trial of three former police officers involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in January 2023.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were each found guilty of obstruction of justice, but they were acquitted of the most serious charges against them -- civil rights violations, including excessive use of force and unlawful assault.

Advertisement

Two other former officers -- Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III -- pleaded guilty to the same charges and testified against the three defendants.

The verdict in U.S. District Court of Western Tennessee came only hours after the 17-day trial wrapped up.

Related

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired and charged after Nichols' killing, which happened following a traffic stop and chase. They were all members of the Memphis Police Department's now-defunct Scorpion Task Force that was charged with reducing street crime in the city.

All five still face additional state charges, including second-degree murder.

Department of Justice prosecutors said the accused cops "stood by his dying body and laughed" after repeatedly punching and kicking Nichols. A coroner's report said he died of blunt-force trauma after the officers allegedly repeatedly struck him with fists, feet and police batons after using a Taser and pepper spray.

Advertisement

Bean, Haley and Smith are expected to face sentencing on the federal witness tampering convictions in January. They could receive up to 20 years in prison.

"Today, justice prevailed for Tyre Nichols and his family," Nichols family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement. The guilty verdicts reached today send a powerful message that law enforcement officers who commit crimes will be held accountable under the law. Tyre's family is relieved that all three officers were found guilty and taken into custody for their loved one's death.

"Tyre should be alive today, and while nothing can bring him back, today's guilty verdicts bring a measure of accountability for his senseless and tragic death."

Latest Headlines

Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Boars Head food brand Thursday appointed an interim chief food safety adviser. The move comes after a Virginia Boar's Head plant was closed in September due to meat linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.
Biden visits sites hit hard by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden visits sites hit hard by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued condolences and promised more aid for victims of Hurricane Helene in visits to Georgia and Florida on Thursday, neither of which were attended by the states' Republican governors.
Former Colo. county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in election breach case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Colo. county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years in election breach case
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tina Peters, a former county clerk in Colorado who was found guilty in connection with an election security breach at her office in 2021, drew a nine-year prison sentence during a court appearance Thursday.
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Helene topped 200 and nearly 1 million residents across four states remained without power Thursday as the enormous scale of the damage wrought by last week's storm became clearer.
For first time, 2 Oklahoma schools to help FAA train more air traffic controllers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For first time, 2 Oklahoma schools to help FAA train more air traffic controllers
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will begin taking new applications for flight controllers Oct. 11 as it works to reverse a decades-long decline in its workforce.
Liz Cheney to campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Liz Cheney to campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney will join Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Wisconsin, as the vice president tries to wrangle votes in the birthplace of the Republican Pa
2 Chinese men living in U.S. sentenced for defrauding Apple with fake iPhones
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 Chinese men living in U.S. sentenced for defrauding Apple with fake iPhones
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday two Chinese men who tried to defraud Apple, Inc. have been sentenced for trying to defraud Apple out of millions of dollars worth of iPhones.
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's latest bid to provide student debt relief got a victory in U.S. district court on Thursday with a federal judge in Georgia allowing a temporary restraining order to expire, allowing the law to move
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy Thursday announced a $1.5 billion transmission investment to improve electric grid reliability. The DOE also released a new electric grid transmission study.
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement