Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 1:06 AM

Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban

By Darryl Coote
Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr is taking his fight to reinstate a six-week abortion ban in his state to the Georgia Supreme Court. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr is taking his fight to reinstate a six-week abortion ban in his state to the Georgia Supreme Court. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is asking the state's Supreme Court to reinstate its six-week abortion ban, after a county judge earlier this week ruled it unconstitutional.

Carr, a Republican, filed his appeal Wednesday in a protracted fight over the state's Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act, which Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed in 2019 to provide full legal recognition to fetuses and to ban abortion after cardiac activity is detected, which generally occurs around the six-week mark of gestation and before most know they are pregnant.

Advertisement

The ban has been in effect since 2022 after the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court revoked federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.

However, Judge Robert McBurney of Fulton County on Monday ruled the law unconstitutional, stating only when a fetus reaches viability may society intervene, and that the ban violates a woman's right to liberty and privacy.

Related

The ruling returns the abortion limit back to fetus viability, which occurs around the 24-week mark of gestation.

In his appeal on Wednesday, Carr said there is no privacy right to abortion.

Advertisement

"There is nothing legally private about ending the life of an unborn child," he said.

"This Court is all but certain to reverse this barely veiled judicial policymaking."

He said he is also seeking reinstatement of the rule amid litigation.

Critics of the ban have lambasted it in recent weeks, blaming the law for the deaths of two Black women -- Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller -- who were denied the operation in the state.

"This is appalling and cruel," Julia Kaye, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement Wednesday in response to Carr's appeal, "but we won't back down in the face of politicians more interested in scoring a political point than preserving the health, safety and dignity of their constituents.

"We will never stop fighting until every person has the power to make personal medical decisions during pregnancy and access the care they need."

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective is the lead plaintiff in the case challenging Georgia's abortion ban.

Latest Headlines

42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Forty-two alleged members and associates of the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods have been arrested in an operation authorities on Wednesday called one of the largest crackdowns on a neo-Nazi White supremacist gang.
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice presidential debate between JD Vance, Tim Walz draws 43M viewers
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The vice presidential debate between Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota drew more than 43 million viewers Tuesday night, according to Nielsen.
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Bank of America outage on Wednesday, which panicked thousands of customers who could not access their accounts or saw their balances drop to zero, is close to being fixed.
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden opposes possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not support a possible Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites.
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- War in the Middle East and political extremism within the United States mean there is a high threat of terrorism within the nation, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, Harris survey Hurricane Helene damage in North Carolina, Georgia
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited storm-damaged Georgia on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden surveyed the damage from Hurricane Helene during an aerial tour in North Carolina.
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- New details from special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case against Donald Trump were unsealed Wednesday, revealing prosecutors' claims that the former president "resorted to crimes to stay in office."
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old was caught trying to smuggle more than175 pounds of narcotics valued at $1 million into the United States at the San Luis port of entry in Arizona on Saturday.
FCC approves discounted phone, broadband services for those affected by Helene
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC approves discounted phone, broadband services for those affected by Helene
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved providing survivors of Hurricane Helene and its tropical storm aftermath with discounted phone and broadband services through the agency's Lifeline program.
U.S. settles with Maryland State Police over allegations of discriminatory hiring practices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. settles with Maryland State Police over allegations of discriminatory hiring practices
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has taken steps to resolve allegations of racial and gender-based disrriminatinatory hiring practices in Maryland's state police, according to new information.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Japan airport runway closes as World War II-era bomb explodes
Japan airport runway closes as World War II-era bomb explodes
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
Israel bars U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from country
More than 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging sexual abuse
More than 100 people to sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging sexual abuse
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Cruise ship stranded on Northern Ireland coast for months expected to finally set sail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement