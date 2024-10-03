Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2024 / 3:35 PM

For first time, 2 Oklahoma schools to help FAA train more air traffic controllers

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will begin taking new applications for flight controllers Oct. 11 as it works to reverse a decades-long decline in its workforce. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the FAA has started adding more controllers and has asked Congress for money to hire 2,000 more controllers next year. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will begin taking new applications for flight controllers Oct. 11 as it works to reverse a decades-long decline in its workforce. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the FAA has started adding more controllers and has asked Congress for money to hire 2,000 more controllers next year. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will begin taking new applications for flight controllers Oct. 11 as it works to reverse a decades-long decline in its workforce.

Wednesday the FAA announced agreements with Tulsa Community College and the University of Oklahoma, the first two schools in the new Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative.

Advertisement

It will allow new air traffic controllers to skip the FAA's training academy, but the FAA said ther new program will provide the same curriculum and advanced technology offered at the FAA Air Traffic Controller Academy at Oklahoma City.

"The FAA is working to hire and train more air traffic controllers, in order to reverse the decades-long decline in our workforce and ensure the safety of the flying public," said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker in a statement. " The Enhanced AT-CTI program is an important part of that effort."

Related

Graduates of the new program can go straight into FAA facilities for training.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the FAA's efforts have recently increased the number of controllers and stopped the decline.

"If you look at just a chart over the last 30 years or so, the number of air traffic controllers has gone down and down and down, until recently where we finally got that number going up," Buttigieg said. "We're requesting a budget from Congress to let us hire 2,000 next year so that you don't have as much of this concern about controllers being overworked."

Advertisement

The FAA said Enhanced AT-CTI graduates will still need to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment exam and meet medical and security requirements.

In 2024 the FAA hired over 1,800 controllers. In 2023 1,500 controllers were hired.

The FAA said it will continue aggressive steps to bolster its air controller workforce.

The United States has a shortage of air traffic controllers and several airports, especially on the East Coast, and that has caused regular flight disruptions.

Latest Headlines

Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Helene death toll tops 200; long recovery predicted for hard-hit western N.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Hurricane Helene topped 200 and nearly 1 million residents across four states remained without power Thursday as the enormous scale of the damage wrought by last week's storm became clearer.
Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Boar's Head appoints interim chief food safety adviser following deadly listeria outbreak
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Boars Head food brand Thursday appointed an interim chief food safety adviser. The move comes after a Virginia Boar's Head plant was closed in September due to meat linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.
Liz Cheney to campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Liz Cheney to campaign for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney will join Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Wisconsin, as the vice president tries to wrangle votes in the birthplace of the Republican Pa
2 Chinese men living in U.S. sentenced for defrauding Apple with fake iPhones
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 Chinese men living in U.S. sentenced for defrauding Apple with fake iPhones
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday two Chinese men who tried to defraud Apple, Inc. have been sentenced for trying to defraud Apple out of millions of dollars worth of iPhones.
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia federal judge allows Biden student loan forgiveness plan to move forward
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's latest bid to provide student debt relief got a victory in U.S. district court on Thursday with a federal judge in Georgia allowing a temporary restraining order to expire, allowing the law to move
Biden to visit sites impacted by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to visit sites impacted by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden planned on continuing his tour of areas devastated by Hurricane Helene as emergency crews unblocked roads and the death toll from the storm soared to more than 200.
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Department of Energy announces $1.5 billion in electric grid improvements
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy Thursday announced a $1.5 billion transmission investment to improve electric grid reliability. The DOE also released a new electric grid transmission study.
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Investigation finds sparks from broken power line caused deadly Lahaina Fire
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sparks from a re-energized broken power line are to blame for the Lahaina Fire that killed 102 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui in August of 2023, according to findings on a joint investigation into the wildfire.
DHS adds two Chinese companies to ban list for alleged Uyghur forced labor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DHS adds two Chinese companies to ban list for alleged Uyghur forced labor
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Homeland Security on Wednesday blacklisted two Chinese companies over forced labor allegations among the minority Muslim Uyghurs population in the Xinjiang region, officials said.
Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia AG asks state's high court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is asking the state's Supreme Court to reinstate its six-week abortion ban, after a county judge earlier this week ruled it unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
Bank of America outage 'largely resolved' after customers see zero balances
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
42 arrested in 'historic' crackdown on California-based White supremacist gang
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
Two suspected German cases of deadly Marburg virus test negative in Hamburg
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
U.S. teen caught with $1M in fentanyl, meth at Ariz. border crossing, agents say
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
Judge unseals filing in special counsel's election case against Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement