FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement, "We will continue our work to support recovery efforts, including making phone and broadband service more affordable for families through our Lifeline program."

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved providing survivors of Hurricane Helene and its tropical storm aftermath with discounted phone and broadband services through the agency's Lifeline program. The FCC voted to temporarily waive program eligibility rules to enable those affected by Helene to easily gain approval for the discounted communications services, the FCC announced Wednesday. Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with the communities that need to rebuild and the residents who have lost loved ones or are enduring the unbearable wait to hear from family members," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.

"We will continue our work to support recovery efforts, including making phone and broadband service more affordable for families through our Lifeline program," Rosenworcel added.

The Lifeline program enables qualifying individuals to pay up to $9.25 less each month for Lifeline-supported broadband Internet access or up to a $5.25 discount on phone services.

Consumers who live on qualifying tribal lands could get up to a $34.25 discount on lifeline-supported services every month.

Consumers who receive federal disaster assistance are eligible for the discounted communications services.

They also can apply for federal Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

More information on the Lifeline program is available online.