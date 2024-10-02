Trending
Oct. 2, 2024 / 9:21 PM

DHS: 'high' threat of terrorism in the United States in 2025

By Mike Heuer

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- War in the Middle East and political extremism within the United States mean there is a high threat of terrorism within the nation, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

The DHS released its 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment, which says lone offenders and small groups pose the greatest threat of committing terrorist acts within the United States next year.

Foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida, continue their intent to conduct or inspire terror attacks within the United States, according to the DHS.

Transnational and domestic criminal organizations and actors also pose a significant threat of committing terrorist acts while also smuggling and distributing potentially deadly drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, across the nation's borders.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids remain the deadliest illicit drugs sold in the United States, according to the DHS.

The DHS said foreign governments and organizations will continue sowing public discord while undermining confidence in domestic institutions and targeting ethnic and religious minorities, political dissidents and journalists in the United States.

The influx of migrants across the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will continue posing a danger for terrorism and a threat to national security, the DHS said.

Especially dangerous are criminal organizations and individuals who exploit migrants and post a threat to public safety or national security.

The DHS said threats to the nation's infrastructure are especially prevalent due to cyber and physical attacks from China, Russia and Iran, which could target the nation's infrastructure.

Foreign and domestic extremists also will continue to call for attacks on infrastructure to further their extremist ideologies and to respond to global conflicts, such as the wars between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah.

