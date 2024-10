A Bank of America outage Wednesday, that panicked some customers who saw their balances drop to zero, has "largely been resolved." Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

"I sent money five hours ago from my PayPal account to my debit card that's connected to my BoA checking account and it's still not there!" another customer exclaimed, as users in different parts of the country compared their online banking experiences.

"Can see some of our accounts, but not all of them. And the transfer between accounts function remains non-functional for all accounts," a third customer added.

Later Wednesday, Bank of America issued a statement, saying most of the issues had been resolved.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved," Bank of America said. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Bank of America declined to say what caused the problem, as one customer noted their zero balance.

"Shows my debt just fine tho," they added.