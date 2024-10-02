Precision Toxicology to pay $27 million for unnecessary urine tests, kickbacks

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- California-based Precision Toxicology on Wednesday will pay $27 million to resolve past alleged violations that include ordering unnecessary urine tests connected with federal programs and giving gifts to doctors who referred expensive businesses their way.
Precision Toxicology, which also does business as Precision Diagnostic, was accused of violating the federal False Claims Act and state laws for billing Medicare and Medicaid, along with other federal programs with unusually high numbers of urine tests.