Harris, Biden to survey damage from Helene in Georgia, North Carolina

1 of 3 | Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are set to visit areas of Georgia and North Carolina ddevestated by Hurricane Helene this week. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock/U.S. Air National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit storm-damaged Georgia on Wednesday and North Carolina in the coming days to see the debris left behind from Hurricane Helene, the White House confirmed. Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, will visit Augusta, Ga., and receive an on-the-ground assessment of damage from officials. Plans are underway for her to visit Ashville, N.C., and other locations in western North Carolina damaged by the storm. Advertisement

Hurricane Helene killed more than 100 people while leaving a 500-mile path of destruction as the Category 4 storm hit Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, leaving damage as far west of Tennessee and north of Virginia.

The tour through hurricane-damaged areas takes Harris off the campaign trail.

She visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., on Monday after a campaign swing in California and the West Coast.

Harris was expected to take a bus tour through Philadelphia, the key city in Pennsylvania where she will need a huge turnout to win.

Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be joined by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on the tour now.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden will be visiting Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday along with South Carolina.

"He will take an aerial tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, receive operational briefings and meet with first responders and local officials," the White House said, according to CBS News.

"He will also engage first responders, state and local officials in South Carolina en route to North Carolina."