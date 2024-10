1 of 6 | New York City Mayor Eric Adams departs federal court after appearing for a status conference hearing on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- More criminal charges are possible against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other defendants likely will be added, according to a prosecutor speaking during a Manhattan court hearing Wednesday. Federal prosecutor Hagan Scotten told Judge Dale Ho it's possible a superseding indictment would be filed and "likely" that charges will be filed against additional defendants. Advertisement

Adams has pleaded not guilty to bribery and corruption charges.

Several top Adams administration officials have quit or been forced out in recent weeks, including the schools chancellor, police commissioner, top city lawyer and Adams' senior adviser.

Adams was charged with five counts.

Count One was conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Count Two was wire fraud.

Counts Three and Four were each for solicitation of a campaign contribution by a foreign national. Count Five was bribery.

During a Manhattan hearing Wednesday as Adams sat at the defense table, Scotten said, "There are several investigations here."

Scotten said prosecutors have gathered evidence from emails, bank and credit card records, campaign finance filings and texts.

He said Turkish Airlines records showed Adams paid either just hundreds of dollars or nothing at all while getting thousands of dollars in travel upgrades.

Arguments on motions in the case involving a defense claim that prosecutors improperly leaked information to reporters and on an effort by Adams to dismiss the bribery charge were set for Oct. 31.