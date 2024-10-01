Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 8:06 PM

Virginia school board to pay $575K to teacher fired for refusing transgender student's pronouns

By Sheri Walsh
Former teacher Peter Vlaming will be paid $575K in damages and attorneys fees after he was fired by a Virginia school board for failing to use a transgender student's requested pronouns. Vlaming said he was "wrongfully fired" from his teaching job because of his "religious beliefs." Photo courtesy of Alliance Defending Freedom
Former teacher Peter Vlaming will be paid $575K in damages and attorneys fees after he was fired by a Virginia school board for failing to use a transgender student's requested pronouns. Vlaming said he was "wrongfully fired" from his teaching job because of his "religious beliefs." Photo courtesy of Alliance Defending Freedom

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia school board has agreed to pay $575K in damages and attorneys fees to a former high school teacher who was fired for refusing to use a transgender student's requested pronouns.

In addition to Monday's financial settlement, West Point School Board agreed to change its policies and clear teacher Peter Vlaming's firing from its record. The agreement comes nearly a year after Virginia's Supreme Court reinstated Vlaming's lawsuit, which was filed by the Christian legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom.

Advertisement

"Peter wasn't fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn't say. The school board violated his First Amendment rights under the Virginia Constitution and commonwealth law," said ADF senior counsel Tyson Langhofer.

ADF attorneys filed the lawsuit in September 2019, after Vlaming -- who had taught in the district for nearly seven years -- was fired a year earlier for failing to use a student's requested pronouns that were "inconsistent with the student's sex." While Vlaming tried to accommodate the student by using the student's new name, school officials ordered the teacher to stop avoiding the use of the requested pronouns.

Advertisement

"I loved teaching French and gracefully tried to accommodate every student in my class, but I couldn't say something that directly violated my conscience," Vlaming said, adding that he was wrongfully terminated because of his religious beliefs.

"I was wrongfully fired from my teaching job because my religious beliefs put me on a collision course with school administrators who mandated that teachers ascribe to only one perspective on gender identity -- their preferred view."

In December, Virginia's Supreme Court reinstated Vlaming's lawsuit, claiming school administrators violated Vlaming's right to exercise his religion freely.

"Absent a truly compelling reason for doing so, no government committed to these principles can lawfully coerce its citizens into pledging verbal allegiance to ideological views that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs," Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote in last year's majority opinion.

West Point Public Schools has agreed to change its rules and conform to Virginia's new education policies, which call for respecting free speech and parental rights. The policies, which were criticized by LGBTQ groups when they were unveiled in 2022, allow teachers to refer to transgender students by the name and pronouns associated with their sex assigned at birth.

West Point Public Schools told The Washington Post on Monday it was pleased to have reached a settlement with Vlaming.

Advertisement

"Our focus is on all students, and our goal is to continue to build positive relationships throughout our school division community," said schools superintendent Larry L. Frazier Jr.

With the settlement, ADF attorneys have filed a voluntary dismissal of Vlaming v. West Point School Board.

Read More

Latest Headlines

DOJ: 'Horrific and inhumane' Georgia prisons violate Constitution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ: 'Horrific and inhumane' Georgia prisons violate Constitution
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia state prisons subject inmates to "horrific and inhumane" conditions in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
PepsiCo agrees to buy Mexican-American food brand Siete Foods for $1.2B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PepsiCo agrees to buy Mexican-American food brand Siete Foods for $1.2B
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The makers of Pepsi Cola agreed to pay $1.2 billion to obtain Garza Food Ventures dba Siete Family Foods, PepsiCo announced Tuesday.
CVS Health to lay off almost 3K, mainly in corporate ranks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CVS Health to lay off almost 3K, mainly in corporate ranks
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health announced Tuesday the pharmacy chain will lay off nearly 3,000 workers as part of cost-saving efforts, but the job cuts primarily will be in "corporate" positions, the company said.
Stellantis recalls 154K Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee hybrids for fire risk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis recalls 154K Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee hybrids for fire risk
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Automaker Stellantis on Monday recalled 154,032 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids built in recent years after discovering a significant fire risk.
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- As much of the Southeastern United States recovers from Hurricane Helene's widespread devastation, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring new tropical storms, including one that could move into the Gulf of Mexico.
Voters will have chance to learn more about Vance, Walz at only VP debate of campaign season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Voters will have chance to learn more about Vance, Walz at only VP debate of campaign season
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will square off in the only debate among the contenders for vice president Tuesday night.
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of dockworkers ports from Maine to Texas walked off the job early Tuesday as they go strike in demand for better wages and protections against automation.
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 35 years
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 35 years
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.
Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger to retire by end of 2024
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger to retire by end of 2024
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The CEO of financial brokerage firm Charles Schwab says he will step down from his current role after nearly 20 years, the company revealed Tuesday.
Louisiana law making abortion drugs controlled substances goes into effect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Louisiana law making abortion drugs controlled substances goes into effect
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Louisiana law that makes abortion medication mifepristone and misoprostol "a controlled dangerous substance" bylaw took effect Tuesday, leaving physicians' hands tied on their use.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Israel vows revenge after Iran launches missile attack
Israel vows revenge after Iran launches missile attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement