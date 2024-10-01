Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 5:23 PM

New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation

By Sheri Walsh
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two new tropical storms, in the wake of Hurricane Helene's widespread devastation, as one in the Caribbean Sea threatens to move into the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- As much of the Southeastern United States recovers from Hurricane Helene's widespread devastation, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two new tropical storms, including one in the Caribbean Sea that could move into the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.

The tropical disturbance, which forecasters could name Leslie or Milton depending on hurricane activity in the Atlantic, has a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, and could bring heavy rain to Florida by early next week.

"A tropical depression could form in the next several days as the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

The NHC also is watching Tropical Storm Kirk, which is gaining strength in the eastern Atlantic. While it is expected to become a major hurricane later this week, it does not pose a threat to the United States.

On Tuesday morning, Kirk was situated about 935 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is forecast to continue moving west-northwest through Tuesday night before turning toward the northwest Wednesday and Thursday.

"Kirk is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by tonight and could become a major hurricane on Thursday," the NHC said.

While Kirk is not forecast to hit the United States, "rough seas generated by Kirk may reach the eastern waters Thursday night into the weekend," the hurricane center added.

Another storm, known as Invest 91L, is moving right behind Kirk. The NHC is giving it a 90% chance of developing into a hurricane over the next seven days, but that is also expected to head out to sea.

Last week, Hurricane Helene devastated much of the southeastern United States after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall Thursday night in Florida. The storm trekked northward up the coast with heavy rainfall and flooding, hitting western North Carolina especially hard.

More than 100 people are reported dead and 600 more are unaccounted for, according to the Biden administration. As of Tuesday morning, more than 1 million were still without power across 10 states.

The White House has issued emergency declarations for North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

