The 2024 Jeep vehicles on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 5, 2023, include plug-in hybrids recalled by Stellantis on Monday due to fire risks. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Automaker Stellantis on Monday recalled 154,032 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids built in recent years after discovering a significant fire risk. A routine review of customer data revealed 13 instances of fires involving certain model years of the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids. Advertisement

All 13 vehicles that caught fire were parked and turned off when they caught fire, according to Stellantis.

Stellantis officials estimate about 5% of recalled Jeep Wranglers and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid models share a defect that makes them vulnerable to catching fire while parked and turned off.

Stellantis recalled the 2020 through 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022 through 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models to address the matter.

Stellantis has not announced a fix for the problem but is working on one. Until a fix is available, the automaker recommends affected Jeep owners park their vehicles away from structures and other vehicles.

Stellantis also recommends owners don't top off their batteries.

"Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted," Stellantis said. "Owners are advised to refrain from recharging."

Stellantis said a "remedy is imminent" and the automaker will notify owners of recalled Wranglers and Grand Cherokees when they can schedule appointments to fix the problem.

The problem with the plug-in hybrids isn't slowing Stellantis from moving ahead with relatively affordable Jeep EVs.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in May announced an all-electric Jeep that would retail for $25,000 and compete directly with similarly priced EVs manufactured by Chinese companies.

Stellantis in 2022 said it would produce all-electric vehicles that would be available for sale in the United States.

The EVs would include versions of the popular Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer, Avenger and Recon models.