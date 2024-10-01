Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2024 / 6:05 PM

Stellantis recalls 154K Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee hybrids for fire risk

By Mike Heuer
The 2024 Jeep vehicles on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 5, 2023, include plug-in hybrids recalled by Stellantis on Monday due to fire risks. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
The 2024 Jeep vehicles on display at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 5, 2023, include plug-in hybrids recalled by Stellantis on Monday due to fire risks. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Automaker Stellantis on Monday recalled 154,032 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids built in recent years after discovering a significant fire risk.

A routine review of customer data revealed 13 instances of fires involving certain model years of the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids.

Advertisement

All 13 vehicles that caught fire were parked and turned off when they caught fire, according to Stellantis.

Stellantis officials estimate about 5% of recalled Jeep Wranglers and Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid models share a defect that makes them vulnerable to catching fire while parked and turned off.

Related

Stellantis recalled the 2020 through 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022 through 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models to address the matter.

Stellantis has not announced a fix for the problem but is working on one. Until a fix is available, the automaker recommends affected Jeep owners park their vehicles away from structures and other vehicles.

Stellantis also recommends owners don't top off their batteries.

"Vehicle risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted," Stellantis said. "Owners are advised to refrain from recharging."

Stellantis said a "remedy is imminent" and the automaker will notify owners of recalled Wranglers and Grand Cherokees when they can schedule appointments to fix the problem.

Advertisement

The problem with the plug-in hybrids isn't slowing Stellantis from moving ahead with relatively affordable Jeep EVs.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in May announced an all-electric Jeep that would retail for $25,000 and compete directly with similarly priced EVs manufactured by Chinese companies.

Stellantis in 2022 said it would produce all-electric vehicles that would be available for sale in the United States.

The EVs would include versions of the popular Wrangler, Grand Wagoneer, Avenger and Recon models.

Latest Headlines

PepsiCo agrees to buy Mexican-American food brand Siete Foods for $1.2B
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
PepsiCo agrees to buy Mexican-American food brand Siete Foods for $1.2B
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The makers of Pepsi Cola agreed to pay $1.2 billion to obtain Garza Food Ventures dba Siete Family Foods, PepsiCo announced Tuesday.
DOJ: ' Horrific and inhumane' Georgia prisons violate Constitution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ: ' Horrific and inhumane' Georgia prisons violate Constitution
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia state prisons subject inmates to "horrific and inhumane" conditions in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
CVS Health to lay off almost 3K, mainly in corporate ranks
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
CVS Health to lay off almost 3K, mainly in corporate ranks
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- CVS Health announced Tuesday the pharmacy chain will lay off nearly 3,000 workers as part of cost-saving efforts, but the job cuts primarily will be in "corporate" positions, the company said.
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New tropical threat moves into Gulf after Hurricane Helene devastation
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- As much of the Southeastern United States recovers from Hurricane Helene's widespread devastation, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring new tropical storms, including one that could move into the Gulf of Mexico.
Voters will have chance to learn more about Vance, Walz at only VP debate of campaign season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Voters will have chance to learn more about Vance, Walz at only VP debate of campaign season
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will square off in the only debate among the contenders for vice president Tuesday night.
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of dockworkers ports from Maine to Texas walked off the job early Tuesday as they go strike in demand for better wages and protections against automation.
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 35 years
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Man who shot two Jewish men in Los Angeles sentenced to 35 years
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.
Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger to retire by end of 2024
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger to retire by end of 2024
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The CEO of financial brokerage firm Charles Schwab says he will step down from his current role after nearly 20 years, the company revealed Tuesday.
Louisiana law making abortion drugs controlled substances goes into effect
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Louisiana law making abortion drugs controlled substances goes into effect
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Louisiana law that makes abortion medication mifepristone and misoprostol "a controlled dangerous substance" bylaw took effect Tuesday, leaving physicians' hands tied on their use.
Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Georgia's Rockdale County after chemical fire
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted in Georgia's Rockdale County after chemical fire
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia's Rockdale County lifted shelter-in-place and evacuation orders after a chemical fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Jimmy Carter becomes first president to turn 100; celebrations highlight philanthropic work
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Dockworkers from Maine to Texas strike for better wages, automation protections
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting
Israel vows revenge after Iran launches missile attack
Israel vows revenge after Iran launches missile attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement