International Longshoremen's Association President Harold Daggett (R) joins dockworkers on strike Tuesday. Photo courtesy of International Longshoremen's Association/ Facebook

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of dockworkers from ports spanning Maine to Texas walked off the job early Tuesday as they went on strike, demanding better wages and protections against automation. The strike comes as the contract between the International Longshoremen's Association union and U.S. Maritime Alliance expired at midnight. The dockworkers rejected a final proposal from the coalition of docks and carriers on Monday.

At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, dockworkers began setting up picket lines at waterfront facilities along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, the union said, marking the first coast-wide strike by the longshoremen in nearly 50 years.

"USMX brought on this strike when they decided to hold firm to foreign owned Ocean Carriers earning billion-dollar profits at United States ports, but not compensate the American ILA longshore workers who perform the labor that brings them their wealth," ILA President Harold Daggett said in a statement.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve."

This is a developing story.