Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people across the United States reported problems with Verizon Monday, with many unable to make or receive calls on the wireless network. Over 104,000 customers were reporting a problem as of 8:30 a.m. EDT, according to the website Downdetector. Advertisement

The website tracks incidents "when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day." It found 35% of people reporting and issue had no signal at all while 51% said they were experiencing some kind of issue with their mobile device.

Hello Stephanie. We are diligently working on getting your service back up and running in a timely manner. Thanks so much for your patience during this process. We would be happy to check on any other services or promotions that may be available to you. ^SRP— Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) September 30, 2024

Several customers took to social media to air their grievances publicly.

"Verizon is down, we can't even dial out," one person wrote on the telecom giant's Facebook page.

The company has more than 114 million subscribers, according to a statement issued earlier this year.

The carrier's customer support account on X was fielding thousands of complaints early Monday afternoon.

"We are sorry that you are experiencing issues with your service," the company wrote in response to one customer's inquiry about service loss.

"Right now we are experiencing a nationwide outage that is affecting several cities. Our technicians are working on getting the situation fixed and service will start to be restored gradually."

It told another it is "diligently working on getting your service back up and running in a timely manner."

The company has not specified what may be behind the ongoing outage.

Verizon "is aware of an issue impacting service for some customers," the New York City-based company told USA Today in a statement.

"Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue."