Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 9:31 PM

Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'

By Sheri Walsh
A Russian fighter flies dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force jet, patrolling off the coast of Alaska. The North American Aerospace Defense Command called the maneuver "unsafe, unprofessional and endangered all." Photo courtesy of NORAD
A Russian fighter flies dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force jet, patrolling off the coast of Alaska. The North American Aerospace Defense Command called the maneuver "unsafe, unprofessional and endangered all." Photo courtesy of NORAD

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A shocking new video shows a Russian fighter flying dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force jet, patrolling off the coast of Alaska, amid reports that more Russian military planes are being tracked near Alaska's air space.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, the U.S.-Canadian military alliance, which defends North American airspace, posted the 15-second video Monday. It shows the Russian jet buzzing within feet of the NORAD aircraft last week.

Advertisement

"On Sept. 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone or ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional and endangered all -- not what you'd see in a professional air force," said Gen. Gregory Guillot.

Advertisement

While NORAD deployed jets to fly the "safe and disciplined intercept" of the Russian jet in ADIZ -- an area where pilots are required to identify their aircraft -- Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, demanded a strong response to the "reckless" provocation.

"The reckless and unprofessional maneuvers of Russian fighter aircraft -- within just a few feet of our Alaska-based fighters -- in Alaska's ADIZ on Sept. 23, put the lives of our brave airmen at risk and underscore the escalating aggression we're witnessing from dictators like Vladimir Putin," Sullivan wrote Monday in a post on X.

"We need to answer force with force and continue building up America's military presence in Alaska and the Arctic with more infrastructure, like the strategic Arctic port at Nome and reopening the Adak Naval Base and more military assets," Sullivan added.

Earlier this month, NORAD revealed it was tracking more Russian military planes near Alaska's air space, with four encounters in less than a week after some 130 U.S. soldiers were temporarily deployed to a remote Alaska island with mobile rocket launchers. The deployment was in response to eight Russian military planes and four navy vessels near Alaska, as Russia and China conducted joint military drills in July.

Advertisement

On Sept. 15, NORAD intercepted two Russian IL-38 military planes flying in international space near the ADIZ in what was the fourth reported incident in five days. NORAD said it was "not seen as a threat" as none of the planes breached U.S. airspace.

While Russian aircraft entering Alaska's zone varies between six and seven a year, NORAD said there were 26 encounters last year, with 25 Russian jet sightings to date this year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden offers assistance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden offers assistance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Calling the impact of former Hurricane Helene "broad and devastating," President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is offering a wide range of assistance to the area and will likely visit North Carolina.
Lawyers for New York City Mayor Eric Adams seek dismissal of bribery charge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lawyers for New York City Mayor Eric Adams seek dismissal of bribery charge
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- N.Y. Mayor Eric Adams is seeking a dismissal of a bribery charge brought against him and one that his lawyer says is "extraordinarily vague" and was brought on by "zealous prosecutors," according to new court filings.
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people across the United States reported problems with Verizon Monday, with many unable to make or receive calls on the wireless network.
Ford offers free installation of at-home charger to court first-time EV buyers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ford offers free installation of at-home charger to court first-time EV buyers
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. is trying to convince more Americans to buy or lease its electric vehicles, offering them new incentives like round-the-clock phone support and at-home charging stations, the company announced Monday.
AT&T says it will sell remaining stake in DirecTV
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
AT&T says it will sell remaining stake in DirecTV
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- AT&T announced on Monday to sell its remaining 70% stake in DirecTV to the California private equity firm TPG totaling billions.
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Monday that a final deal had been made to give an energy company a $1.52 billion loan guarantee to bring a Michigan nuclear power plant back to life.
Thousands evacuated after fire erupts at chemical plant near Atlanta
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Thousands evacuated after fire erupts at chemical plant near Atlanta
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A fire at a chemical plant near Atlanta sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday, prompting officials to evacuate thousands of residents.
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Multiple people have been killed following the crash of a single-engine plane in a wooded area of North Carolina, authorities said. The number of people dead and the names of the victims have not been released.
Death toll climbs after 'widespread devastation' from Helene
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll climbs after 'widespread devastation' from Helene
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- At least 64 people are dead in 5 states, millions remain without power, roads are under water, cell coverage is spotty and other essential services have been washed away by Helene.
Rarely seen footage of JFK motorcade after assassination sold at auction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rarely seen footage of JFK motorcade after assassination sold at auction
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Rarely seen footage of President John F. Kennedy, being rushed to a Dallas hospital after his assassination, has sold at auction for almost $138,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Switzerland, Italy to redraw borders because of glacier melt
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Hamas says leader in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement