U.S. News
Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Ford offers free installation of at-home charger to court first-time EV buyers

By Simon Druker
Ford Motor Co. is trying to convince more Americans to buy or lease its electric vehicles, offering them new incentives like round-the-clock phone support and at-home charging stations, the company announced Monday. File Photo by Jenna Kaufman/UPI
1 of 5 | Ford Motor Co. is trying to convince more Americans to buy or lease its electric vehicles, offering them new incentives like round-the-clock phone support and at-home charging stations, the company announced Monday. File Photo by Jenna Kaufman/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. is trying to convince more Americans to buy or lease its electric vehicles, offering them new incentives like around-the-clock phone support and professional instillation for at-home charging stations, the company announced Monday.

The Michigan-based vehicle maker's Ford Power Promise officially begins Tuesday and includes free installation of a vehicle home charger as well as a 24-hour advisor service and roadside assistance for new owners, the company said in a statement.

Roadside assistance lasts for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The moves are aimed at alleviating concerns about vehicle range as well as financial barriers for new owners that prioritize at-home charging. The level-two home charger comes with a value of $1,310.

"Absolutely, we're trying to grow our business but the best way we can grow our business is to serve our customers well," Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer for Ford's Model e EV business, told CNBC in an interview Monday.

"Filling up at home is really key, but so is confidence in the durability and life of the battery."

Ford had the third-most electric vehicle sales in the United States over the first half of this year, behind Tesla and Japanese carmaker Hyundai Motor. Hyundai sales included its Genesis and Kia brands.

Earlier this month, rival General Motors announced it will begin offering adapters to allow EV drivers in Canada and the United States to use Tesla's Superchargers for a cost of $225.

Last year, Ford announced a similar move, partnering to allow its EV drivers to use Tesla's 12,000 superchargers in the U.S. and Canada.

"Ford believes it will take more than jumbo rebates to truly break through with the estimated 19 million people in the U.S. interested in electric vehicles. It will take -- you guessed it -- convenience, peace of mind, and expert service. It will take a modern-day version of the friendly filling station, only this time you 'fill 'er up' at home," Ford president and CEO Jim Farley said in a blog first published on LinkedIn and later on the company's website.

Farley and Ford believe many potential vehicle owners or lessees are kept from finally making the switch to EVs by not being able to charge at home. Not having a full understanding of the details surrounding at-home charging, including the cost, is the biggest hurdle for many.

"We have learned just how important home charging is to overall electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. Nearly 90% of shoppers say they would be more likely to buy an electric vehicle if they knew they could charge at home," Farley said in the blog.

"Filling up at home with electricity can be a significant cost save for many owners compared to filling up with gas. Problem is nearly half of them don't know how home charging works. Where do you buy the charger? Who installs it? What does it cost?"

