Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:16 PM

Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to second Trump assassination attempt

By Sheri Walsh
Ryan Routh is arrested by law enforcement officers with the Martin County Sheriff's Office for the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on September 15. On Monday, Routh pleaded not guilty to five charges in federal court. Photo via Martin County Sheriff's Office/UPI
1 of 2 | Ryan Routh is arrested by law enforcement officers with the Martin County Sheriff's Office for the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on September 15. On Monday, Routh pleaded not guilty to five charges in federal court. Photo via Martin County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The man accused in a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty Monday in a Florida courtroom.

Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges. He told Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart he understood the charges, as his lawyers entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Routh, who is being held without bail, was originally charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm without a serial number after the Secret Service said agents encountered him at Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15.

Last week, Routh was indicted on three new charges, including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer.

Prosecutors claim Routh was in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15 to assassinate Trump. They say he created a list of venues and dates from August to October where Trump was scheduled to appear while campaigning for a second term as president. They also said Routh sent a letter to a witness, saying "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you."

A Secret Service agent discovered the barrel of an SKS-style rifle protruding through the tree line near the golf course's sixth green. The agent shot at Routh, who fled the scene but was arrested on a nearby highway. The former president was not injured and was rushed off the golf course to safety.

According to the complaint, agents found the loaded SKS-style rifle, two backpacks and a digital camera. The government argues Routh was in West Palm Beach "for one reason and one reason only and that was to kill the former President of the United States."

It was the second assassination attempt on Trump after he was clipped in the ear by a bullet while speaking at an outdoor rally on July 13, in Butler, Pa. One supporter was killed in the shooting and several others were injured. The alleged gunman, who was perched on a nearby roof, was killed by Secret Service.

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed a House bill to provide equal Secret Service protection to presidents and all major party candidates following both assassination attempts on Trump. The Enhanced Presidential Security Act is awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.

