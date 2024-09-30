Trending
Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:08 PM

Montana rancher sentenced for cloning hybrid sheep for hunting

By Darryl Coote
Montana Mountain King, a cloned Marco Polo argali sheep, at the center of a federal Lacey Act case that resulted in an 81-year-old man being sentenced to three years' imprisonment. Photo courtesy of Justice Department/Release
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Octogenarian Montana livestock rancher was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for cloning giant sheep hybrids to be sold and hunted, federal prosecutors said.

Arthur "Jack" Schubarth, 81, of Vaughn, pleaded guilty in March to two felony crimes under the Lacey Act, which protects wildlife from being taken, owned, transported or sold in violation of any U.S. law.

According to federal prosecutors, Schubarth conspired with at least five others between 2013 and 2021 to create sheep hybrid species that would fetch them higher prices from shooting preserves.

The prosecutors said that he had cloned one of the largest sheep in the world whose semen he used to impregnant various species of ewes to create hybrid animals with the goal of creating a large species of sheep to be sold of large sums of money in captive hunting facilities, mostly located in Texas.

"His actions threatened Montana's native wildlife species for no other reason than he and his co-conspirators wanted to make more money," U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana said in a statement. "Schubarth's greed drove their conspiracy to bring to Montana parts of the largest sheep in the world from Kyrgyzstan. Such actions to create hybrid animals are as unnatural as they are illegal."

From his 215-acre alternative livestock ranch in Vaughn, located about 165 miles from Butte, Schubarth bought, sold and bred what are called "alternative livestock," such as mountain sheep, mountain goats and various ungulates.

Federal prosecutors said that during the nearly decade-long scheme, Schubarth imported parts of the largest sheep in the world, including the Marco Polo argali sheep from Kyrgyzstan, and whose genetical material he sent to a lab, which would create him cloned embryos. Schubarth would then implant the embryos in Ewes on his ranch.

Federal prosecutors said the Marco Polo argali sheep in not only protected internationally under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, but domestically as well, both federally and locally.

With a cloned embryo, Schubarth was successful in producing a pure genetic male Marco Polo argali sheep he named Montana Mountain King.

Schubarth and his co-conspirators then transported the illegal sheep in and out of the state with the use of forged veterinary inspection certifications that claimed the animal was of a different species. He also sold its semen directly to breeders in other states.

Federal prosecutors said such actions threatened the lives of native animals, and at least two sheep died from Jone's disease, a contagious chronic wasting disease.

He also illegally obtained genetic material for wild-hunted Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Montana and sold parts of such an animal to buyers in other states.

"Schubarth not only violated federal and state law and international treaties, but he and others illegally conspired to conceal their actions from authorities," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement.

"Violations of the Lacey Act, CITES and other laws can be devastating for our domestic populations of wild animals, which is why we are unwavering in our commitment to enforce them."

Along with his three-year sentence, Schubarth was ordered Monday to pay a $20,000 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, a $4,000 payment to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a $200 special assessment.

Russian jet buzzes U.S. fighter off Alaska in 'reckless, unprofessional maneuver'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A shocking new video shows a Russian fighter flying dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force jet, patrolling off the coast of Alaska, amid reports that more Russian military planes are being tracked near Alaska's air space.
Biden offers assistance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Calling the impact of former Hurricane Helene "broad and devastating," President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is offering a wide range of assistance to the area and will likely visit North Carolina.
Lawyers for New York City Mayor Eric Adams seek dismissal of bribery charge
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- N.Y. Mayor Eric Adams is seeking a dismissal of a bribery charge brought against him and one that his lawyer says is "extraordinarily vague" and was brought on by "zealous prosecutors," according to new court filings.
Verizon outage affecting over 100,000 customers
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of people across the United States reported problems with Verizon Monday, with many unable to make or receive calls on the wireless network.
Ford offers free installation of at-home charger to court first-time EV buyers
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. is trying to convince more Americans to buy or lease its electric vehicles, offering them new incentives like round-the-clock phone support and at-home charging stations, the company announced Monday.
AT&T says it will sell remaining stake in DirecTV
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- AT&T announced on Monday to sell its remaining 70% stake in DirecTV to the California private equity firm TPG totaling billions.
United States approves $1.52B loan to restart Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Monday that a final deal had been made to give an energy company a $1.52 billion loan guarantee to bring a Michigan nuclear power plant back to life.
Thousands evacuated after fire erupts at chemical plant near Atlanta
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A fire at a chemical plant near Atlanta sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday, prompting officials to evacuate thousands of residents.
Multiple people are dead following small plane crash in North Carolina
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Multiple people have been killed following the crash of a single-engine plane in a wooded area of North Carolina, authorities said. The number of people dead and the names of the victims have not been released.
Death toll climbs after 'widespread devastation' from Helene
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- At least 64 people are dead in 5 states, millions remain without power, roads are under water, cell coverage is spotty and other essential services have been washed away by Helene.
