Thousands evacuated after fire erupts at chemical plant near Atlanta

A plume of smoke emanating from a chemical plant near Atlanta has resulted in thousands of people evacuated from their homes and a section of the I-20 being shut down. Photo courtesy of Rockdale County Government/ Facebook

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A fire at a chemical plant near Atlanta sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday, prompting officials to evacuate thousands of residents. The fire occurred at a BioLab chemical plant in Conyers, located in Rockdale County, about 24 miles east of Atlanta. Advertisement

Authorities said a small fire ignited on the roof of the facility at about 5 a.m. However, water spraying from a malfunctioning sprinkler came into with water-reactive chemicals at the plant, sending a plume of smoke into the air.

Though the small fire was contained, a second fire erupted at the plant a few hours later, the cause of which was unknown. That blaze was put out by 4 p.m., according to authorities, who said the facility's roof had collapsed along with several walls.

Video of plant shared online shows a large plume of smoke emanating from the facility.

Sharon Webb, director of the county's Emergency Management Department, told reporters in a press conference that some 17,000 people in area have been evacuated as a precaution, while others had been ordered to shelter in place.

Interstate 20 was shut down in both directions in the area because of the incident, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Advertisement TRAVEL ALERT - ROCKDALE CO. Due to the chemical plant fire, all lanes are closed on I-20 WB at West Ave. and I-20 EB at Turner Hill. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Route diversions are in place. Heavy congestion in the area. #RockdaleCounty #Conyers #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/R0w9HrOI1z— 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) September 29, 2024

Webb said agents with the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division were on scene to monitor air quality and determine what the plume of smoke consists of.

When asked how long the evacuation order will be in place and I-20 would remain closed, Webb said that depends on the weather and composition of the plume.

"It really depends on where the plume shifts to and what we get calculated back from the readings," she said.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters that they expect the plume of smoke to remain for "several days."

Several Rockdale County government offices were to be closed Monday due to the incident, including the courthouse and elections office.