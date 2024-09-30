Trending
Sept. 30, 2024 / 11:09 AM / Updated at 12:20 PM

Biden offers assitance after 'broad and damaging' impacts of Helene as more than 100 dead

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks during an address on gun violence in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. He will address Hurricane Helene on Monday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks during an address on gun violence in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. He will address Hurricane Helene on Monday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Calling the impact of former Hurricane Helene "broad and devastating," President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is offering a wide range of assistance to the area and will likely visit North Carolina this week to see some of the damage firsthand.

"I want them to know that we are not leaving them until the job is done," Biden said in a morning news conference. "I'm committed to traveling to impacted areas as soon as possible. I'm being told it would be disruptive if I do it right now.

"We will not do that now at the risk of diverting or delaying any response assets to deal with this crisis. I and my team are in constant contact with the governors and local leaders."

Biden said he has received a report of more than 100 dead and 600 more unaccounted for because many have not been able to be reached because of cellphone disruptions. He said the Federal Communications Commission, the National Guard, and the Small Business Administration, among other federal agencies, are helping out in the effort.

"I directed my team to find every available resource and [get them] to those communities for rescue," Biden said.

Biden mentioned a team from the San Diego Fire Department that was traveling from California to the East Coast to provide assistance were involved in a traffic incident in Louisiana.

"We pray for their full recovery, but it was a bad accident," Biden said.

Biden said he could sympathize with the survivors from the Helene tragedy through the experience of others during his presidency.

"I've heard dozens of stories of survivors of how it feels to be left with nothing, but even know how to get back on track," Biden said. "I'm here to tell every single survivor that we will be there with you as long as it takes. I urge everyone back home to listen to local officials.

"Take this seriously. Be safe. Your nation has your back. The Biden-Harris administration will be there until the job is done."

The White House said it has coordinated federal agencies for the ongoing response and recovery efforts. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell has visited Florida and Georgia to assess the damage firsthand. She is scheduled to visit North Carolina on Monday. Biden said she will be on the road visited affected areas "for the foreseeable future."

Criswell and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall briefed Biden on the ongoing impact of the storm in multiple states, including South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia.

"The president directed administrator Criswell to determine what more can be done to accelerate support to those who are having the most difficult time accessing assistance in isolated communities," the White House said.

"Additionally, the federal government is closely monitoring an additional weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has the potential to form into another storm in the coming week. Residents throughout the Gulf Coast should remain alert, listen to local officials, and make additional preparations as needed."

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Georgia on Monday for a briefing on Hurricane Helene's damage, including a stop at Valdosta where a furniture store was destroyed. Trump will also meet with local officials.

Georgia is one of the battleground states Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will need to win in November to reclaim the White House. Trump campaigned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over the weekend, two more must-win states.

The former Category 4 storm is being blamed for nearly 100 deaths since making landfall over the weekend in Florida before trekking up the Southeastern U.S. coast.

