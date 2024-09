Marker for the first flight of the Wright brothers can be seen at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills near Kitty Hawk on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on July 25, 2015. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A single-engine airplane crashed into the woods near the Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in Manteo, North Carolina. Eyewitnesses told investigators with the National Parks Service that the airplane was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Advertisement

"The fire was extinguished by the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments," the National Parks Service said in a statement. "Multiple passenger fatalities have been confirmed."

The airport has been closed until further notice as the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the crash. The memorial also closed on Sunday after the incident.