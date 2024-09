A single engine plane sits on a driveway after crashing at Parkway West Middle School in Chesterfield, Missouri in 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Multiple people have been killed following the crash of a single-engine plane in a wooded area of North Carolina, authorities said. The number of people dead and the names of the victims have not been released. The single-engine plane crashed into the woods near the Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in North Carolina, according to a press release from the National Park Service. Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the plane crashed while attempting to land at the airport at about 5 p.m. EDT Saturday.

"Following the crash, a fire ensued that caused the airplane to burn," the NPS press release said.

The fire was extinguished by the Kill Devil Hills North Carolina Fire Department and other local departments, the NPS said in its release.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, officials said. The FAA was also be notified, the NPS said. Federal agencies typically investigate plane crashes, even when they are small, single-engine aircraft.

Officials closed the airport Sunday as a result of the crash.