Death toll climbs after 'widespread devastation' from Helene

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- At least 64 people are dead in five states, millions remain without power, roads are underwater, cell coverage is spotty and other essential services have been washed away by Helene.
The storm made landfall Thursday night in the sparsely populated Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph, but caused devastation with torrential rain, wind and flooding over the entire southeast as it moved inland.
Parts of South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia have all been devastated and the death toll will continue to rise, officials told The New York Times.
At least 11 people were killed in Florida, nine of whom were confirmed by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. All of the deceased were in evacuation zones. The other Florida deaths occurred in Dixie County and in Tampa.